Alana Broughton named executive director of Jimmie Rodgers Foundation Published 4:13 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

The Jimmie Rodgers Foundation announced the appointment of Alana Broughton Tuesday as its new executive director. Since joining the Board of Directors in 2023, Broughton has quickly become a driving force within the organization, serving as festival chair and most recently stepping up as interim executive director during the 2025 Jimmie Rodgers Festival. Her leadership brought stability, innovation and renewed momentum to the organization.

Broughton has spearheaded critical outreach initiatives, including a music and arts program for foster youth, designed to provide creative opportunities and build confidence through songwriting and performance. Additionally, she secured vital grant funding that supported the foundation’s operations and future planning.

“I’m honored to take on this role and continue building on the foundation’s work,” said Broughton. “In a short time, I’ve witnessed how deeply Jimmie Rodgers’ legacy resonates not just as a musical pioneer but as a humanitarian and cultural bridge. Our mission to preserve that legacy and inspire future generations is more important than ever. I’m excited to expand our reach, strengthen community partnerships, and create new ways for people to connect with this history.”

Dan Confait, president of the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation Board, said, “Alana’s dedication and vision have already made a significant impact on the foundation. Her ability to lead with both passion and precision makes her the perfect choice to guide us into the next chapter. The appointment marks a new chapter of strategic leadership for the Foundation as it seeks to expand its educational programming, outreach initiatives, and long-term sustainability.”

The Jimmie Rodgers Foundation remains dedicated to honoring the legacy of the Father of Country Music through education, preservation and live events including its annual fundraiser, the Jimmie Rodgers Festival, held every May in Meridian. Under Broughton’s leadership, the foundation plans to enhance its programming and outreach, continuing its role as a cultural cornerstone in Mississippi and beyond.

Community members and music fans are encouraged to stay connected and support the Foundation’s mission by visiting www.jimmierodgers.com, for information on upcoming events, educational programs and opportunities to get involved.