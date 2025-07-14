Work begins on Sophie Lane Published 1:31 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

A large excavator loads old asphalt into a dumb truck Monday as crews begin work on Sophie Lane in Collinsville. Photos by Thomas Howard

Contractors are hard at work in Collinsville this week as work begins on a project to overhaul Sophie Lane. The project, which has been in the works for some time, is being done by Custom Paving Inc. out of Lake, Mississippi.

In an update posted to social media, the Lauderdale County Road & Bridge Department said crews are working to lay down a new rock and gravel base to build a strong foundation for the road to rest on.

“These early steps are critical in building a strong, stable foundation that will support the asphalt surface and ensure long-lasting pavement quality,” the department said in the announcement.

Sophie Lane was adopted by Lauderdale County as a public road in 2019 with significant issues, Road Manager Rush Mayatt told supervisors in June 2024. It was adopted as part of the Maiden Estates II Subdivision.

The developer responsible for putting in the road should have corrected the problems prior to the county adopting it, but that did not happen, he said, and it is now the county’s responsibility to make the repairs.

At just over a quarter-mile long, the Sophie Lane project is estimated to cost more than $430,000.

Work to correct the rock and gravel base will continue throughout the week, with paving expected to begin next week.