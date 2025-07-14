LOL annual ministry encourages service throughout community Published 5:49 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

Love Out Loud Meridian, the annual week of local churches coming together to perform mission projects in the Meridian area, returns this week with even more ways to serve the community.

Started in 2013 as a plan for the congregants of Northcrest Baptist Church to have a week filled with mission projects in the Meridian area, LOL Meridian has expanded to more than 30 cooperating churches.

Each day starts at 8 a.m. in the Northeast Baptist gym with a light breakfast. Tables are set up with signup sheets for the ministries of the day. After a short assembly and prayer, participants go out to the various ministry locations for the day. Lunch is provided at noon.

Guest speaker for this year’s morning assemblies is New Orleans native Fred “Chip” Luter III. Luter currently serves as the Senior Associate Pastor at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church under the leadership of his father, Fred Luter, Jr.

This year’s ministries include:

— Food Distribution Outreach: Participants will go into the community, knocking on 3,000 doors to share love and a bag of food.

— Special Place for Others to Thrive: Participants will help The SPOT construct outdoor games.

— Boys & Girls Club Sports Camp: In conjunction with Fellow Christian Athletes, LOL Meridian will be putting on a Sports Camp for the kids at the Boys & Girls Club of East Mississippi.

— Gotcha Covered: LOL Meridian is bringing an answer to people’s clothing needs directly to them, with a covered trailer setup like a closet. The trailer will go into areas of need and free clothing given away.

— Grilling Ministry: A mobile grill will pull into various places and hamburgers and hotdogs will be served.

— School Prayer. Volunteers will visit and pray over area schools.

— Agape: Also known as Random Acts of Kindness, this evangelistic mission is an opportunity to show care to people. Gifts and care items are assembled and distributed in the Meridian area to help others and to say “thank you” to those who serve our communities every day.

— Center for Pregnancy Choices: Assist the CPC with a sidewalk giveaway, allowing people to come and get various clothing and items they need free of charge, as well as some construction work at the center

— New Beginnings Senior Day Care: Play games and fellowship with the senior adults.

— Meridian Housing Authority: Offer assistance to MHA with needs to help minister to its residents.

While the ministries finish at different times, most are done by 2 p.m. This year, a few projects are available from 1-4 p.m. each day for those unable to make the morning ones. To participate in an afternoon mission, text the LOL Helpline at 601-265-1034 for details.

Those unable to volunteer can get involved by donating to the following ministries:

— Baptist Children’s Village: Take a list of what a child needs for school and purchase these items and pack them in a backpack. LOL Meridian will deliver to that child at the Baptist Children’s Village. Want to adopt one or more child’s school needs? Text 601-265-1034 and request a child to adopt.

— Agape. Donate items that will be used in the Agape ministry in the

— Center for Pregnancy Choices: Donate new and gently used maternity and baby/kids clothes for distribution at the CPC. Donations can be made at the CPC office at 1000 20th Ave. in Meridian.

For more information about LOL Meridian Week, call 601-265-1034 or visit lolmeridian.com