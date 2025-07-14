Bible stories Published 1:29 pm Monday, July 14, 2025

I grew up in church. Even before my father decided to go back to school to become a minister, church folks, Sunday school and Bible stories were a big part of my life. Faith was as important then as it is now.

I attended my first church Bible camp in the Blue Ridge Mountains when I was a young boy. That camp experience is memorable enough to tell its own story—maybe I’ll share that fragrant account next week. And the keyword is fragrant. (How’s that for a teaser?)

Anyway, the main point is that the stories of the Bible have been a big part of my life. They’ve always been there. From creation to the Ark, to the Exodus, and beyond, we’ve learned those stories. We read about good kings, evil kings, and battles with far-reaching effects. Who could forget Gideon, Samson and Goliath? Abraham, Isaac and Jacob served as examples of how to live or not to live. And of course, there was King David, a man after God’s own heart. In the New Testament, Hebrews 11 reminds us of many Old Testament “heroes of faith.”

Indeed, we cannot overlook the stories of Jesus, such as John the Baptist, the calling of the disciples and blind Bartimaeus. Who could forget the demons cast into the herd of pigs?

Besides the basic stories of Jesus’ birth, death and resurrection, one of my all-time favorite stories is about Jesus and Peter walking on water.

Can you imagine being in a tiny boat on the Sea of Galilee? The wind is blowing, and the waves are high. Around zero-dark-thirty (early in the morning), the disciples, whose nerves were already on edge, saw a ghost. But the ghost wasn’t really a ghost; it was Jesus, walking on the water. (Honestly, I don’t know what would have been more confusing or terrifying.)

And then there was Peter. Brash, impulsive Peter. Do you remember what he said? “Lord, if that’s really you let me come walk on the water too!” And he did. Peter walked on the Sea of Galilee until he got distracted by the winds and the waves. Losing sight of Jesus meant losing faith. Losing faith meant sinking. Thankfully, the strong arm of Jesus was there to bring him to safety.

Can you see why this story is a favorite? How many times have I metaphorically walked on water only to start sinking when I take my eyes off what matters? In the process, relationships suffer and struggles multiply. Yes, more times than I want to admit. But the beauty of this story is that even when I lose focus, rescue is still there.

Sometimes rescue has come from my parents or friends. Sometimes it has come through total strangers. But no matter who brings rescue, it’s Jesus working through them.

My advice this week is twofold: don’t lose sight of what’s essential, and be ready to be the rescue someone needs.

Y’all be good this week—keep your eyes on Him!