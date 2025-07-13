MCM-Meridian to mark Harry Potter’s birthday July 26 Published 11:59 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

The Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian invites families to step into the wizarding world on Saturday, July 26, to celebrate Harry Potter’s Birthday with a magical day of fun from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Inspired by J.K. Rowling’s beloved series, the event will immerse fans of all ages in the magic of Harry Potter through hands-on activities and crafts. From potion making to wizard training, every visitor will feel like a true Hogwarts student.

Spellbinding activities include:

— Herbology Class: Plant your own Mandrake

— Potion Making: Make Butterbeer

— Defense Against the Dark Arts: Join Wizard Training/Yoga

— Create a Flying Hedwig: Craft your own magical owl

— Design a House Crest: Show your house pride

— Horcrux Scavenger Hunt: Find the hidden relics

— Wizard’s Chess: Outsmart your opponent in this life-sized classic

The Mississippi Entomological Museum will also join in the fun with a magical twist: Care of Magical Creatures featuring a captivating collection of insects!

Costumes are encouraged! All activities are included with general admission, $10 per person or free with museum membership.

Tickets are available online or at the door.

For more information, visit the mcmmeridian.org.