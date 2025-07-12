Time to secure Temple Theater’s future Published 12:05 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025

Ambitious developments and other endeavors that bring lasting returns are plentiful in Meridian’s history. Take the Threefoot building (now a remarkable hotel), the Bonita Lakes park, The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience arts attraction, the Children’s Museum, a restored opera house and Ray Stadium, arguably one of the more distinctive high school sports arenas in America.

One could also include the Key Brothers flight record from long ago, which built support near and far for preserving our municipal airport.

Now we face another opportunity for a bold civic measure: a potential move by the City of Meridian (perhaps with partners) to buy the beloved, but endangered, Temple Theater and refine a plan for wise use of this cultural landmark.

The man who may be the key to preserving and sustaining the 1,600-seat Temple is newly-elected Mayor Percy Bland.

Bland, juggling lots of demands, said this week that “I want to do something with the city and the Temple.” But he wasn’t yet ready to discuss the theater in more detail. There will be ample opportunity for Bland and other political figures to do so in coming days.

The mayor faces lobbying by longtime show producer Ken Rainey and the theater’s executive director, Roger Smith, to drive to the basket on this question.

“I just feel like I’m at a little bit of a turning point,” said Smith, 67, who is growing weary of trying to maintain the giant building and keep shows coming in. He also wants to ensure the Moorish Revival-style theater, which opened in the 1920s, is headed toward brighter days. “I don’t want it to jump from one rough pond into another one.”

Rainey and Smith want the city, perhaps in concert with Lauderdale County, to take over ownership of the Temple, which is now a nonprofit entity, and come up with more than $1 million to compensate Smith for money and time he has poured into the theater since he bought it from the Shriners in 2009.

In their view, the city could then move forward with raising grants and other funds for overdue restoration work which – including installation of an elevator and overhaul of old restrooms – could run into many millions of dollars.

Rainey, a country music authority, is anxious that time may be running out for the Temple, one of the anchors for Meridian’s cultural-center image. It would be a travesty if this longtime home to major music acts, dance productions and film showings were one day boarded up, destined for demolition, he says. Many area natives who have enjoyed countless hours at the Temple, myself included, feel the same way.

Mention of this former silent movie palace jogs other memories of popcorn buckets, showings of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and high school dances in the Temple’s ballroom.

The potential for using the Temple as a powerful community resource is clear, if good leadership and financial resources are provided. The theater is a lively place for film festivals, dance recitals, tribute music performances and even “micro wrestling” events today – but also needs to reclaim some of its earlier prestige. It can serve as a unique teaching lab for theater and music students, host symphony performances and complement offerings of other cultural venues around town.

Mayor Bland is known as one who pays attention to legacy projects. During his earlier service as mayor, he helped secure passage of a local tax supporting The MAX, and signed the deal that made revival of the long-vacant Threefoot building possible.

The Temple Theatre’s fate represents an important test of community resolve, and Bland can play the game-changer part once again.

Warner is a veteran journalist and cultural historian, and can be contacted at legacypress.warner@gmail.com.