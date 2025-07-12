A wonderful day Published 1:12 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

The sunlight danced into my room illuminating what was certain to be an extraordinary day. Sunday was spent on baby watch from afar as I waited somewhat impatiently for my first great grandchild to make her entrance into the world.

I’ve mentioned before that Aidan is in the Navy and stationed on the island of O’ahu. I was so pleased that Alex’s mom and dad were able to be there to love and support our kiddos as they became first time parents. We anxiously awaited every text from Alex’s mom, Rebecca, and she made us feel almost as if we were there too.

To my surprise little Ava was still nestled safely in her nest this morning, and seemed a bit reluctant to attend her birthday party. But just maybe she was waiting until July 7 so she could surprise her paternal grandmother, Melinda, by sharing a birthday with her.

At any rate, she did arrive on July 7, 2025 exactly 46 years to the day since I held my first child in my arms. I remember Melinda’s birth like it was yesterday, and from this year on I’ll have two little girls to remember on this day.

Our lovely little princess with dark hair and a dimpled chin, like her dad, was finally placed in the waiting arms of her doting mom. Aidan and Alex could not be more proud and excited that Ava is beautiful and healthy, and we all collectively breathed a sigh of relief for a safe and uncomplicated delivery. I thank God for this wonderful blessing.

Since I still feel young it seems a bit odd to be a great grandmother, but I could not be more thrilled. Melinda and I will be gearing up soon for our trip to meet our little Ava Leigh in person, but for now we will love and pray for our new family member and her precious parents. After the new wears off a bit, and Alex and Aidan have a chance to get into a routine, we will be going for the first visit of many we hope.

Babies are such a blessing, and I can’t help but think of those who have been denied the chance for life. I am thrilled that the current administration shares my belief that all life is sacred. The Bible clearly states that God knows us while we are still in our mother’s womb and has a wonderful individual plan for each of us.

I know that no life is without challenges and heartache, but there are also so many wonderful moments to experience. Every baby deserves a chance to experience the joys sand sorrows that help to make this life rich and beautiful.

In this life the heartaches we experience help us to grow stronger and become more compassionate and resilient if we take them to the One who created us. And who would want to miss all the beautiful moments of joy that come our way?