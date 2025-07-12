20 million monkeys can’t be wrong Published 1:11 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

These fine words symbolized the slogan adopted by the Niolon family back in 1883 when founding their first coffee business in Meridian. First located on 25th Avenue between Seventh and Front streets it was, at the time, in the center of the city’s business district

The area, at that time, had two lawyers, two backers, one barber shop, one livery stable, two meat markets, one millinery store, two dry goods stores and eight grocery stores.

At the time, coffee arrived by train and/or trucks in large sacks and had to be roasted and ground before using. That’s where Niolon’s stepped in and brought the aroma of fresh ground coffee to Meridian.

Niolon’s second location was on 23rd Avenue and Sixth Street. By this time, Adolph Niolon became an expert with the grinding of coffee. It was in the year 1914 when Adolph (A.H.) and Son, incorporated. The business continued for 62 years.

Math is not my strong attribute, but the business must have closed in 1976. By that time, I was downtown, either shopping or walking to the Royal Movie Theatre or attending concerts at the Temple Theater.

As I traversed the downtown streets, the wonderful aroma of Mr. Niolon’s coffee filled my nostrils. But what first caught my attention was the machine which sat just outside the front door. It was a steam kettle with parched peanuts. I think the were 10 cents a bag.

The interesting sign which was painted on the side of the peanut warmer was the slogan, “Twenty Million Monkeys Can’t Be Wrong.”

The first floor of Niolon’s was a retail outlet. One wall held a wide variety of spice racks, some of which included exotic, oriental condiments and in addition, bundles of sassafras and bay leaves. Niolon’s had a corner on these-type-items. Literally, a corner.

Oh, it was an exciting operation.

The employees or baggers received the various roasts such as dark and light as they came down through chutes from the second floor. The coffee was bagged and sealed.

The business was a family affair with daughters working in the Meridian store and sons traveling as salesmen. At its peak, the company employed around 25 people. One, a Mr. Clint Gunter, was a city salesman from 1917 to his death in 1958 — 41 years.

The company also had salesmen who traveled throughout Mississippi and parts of Alabama. In addition to coffee and peanuts, the organization offered a variety of teas and a popular peanut butter.

There was Adolph Niolon, the founder, then Adolf II and finally, Adolf III.

In 1976, Niolon’s Coffee Inc. was sold to a business located in Birmingham, Alabama. It was a sad day for Meridianites.

Anne McKee is executive director at Meridian Railroad Museum.