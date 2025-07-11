Stuff the Bus gathers supplies for local students Published 4:58 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Meridian and Lauderdale County shoppers came out in support of local students Thursday as the United Way of East Mississippi held its annual Stuff the Bus event in Lauderdale County.

The yearly effort gathers school supplies, clothing and monetary donations for students in the area schools to make sure every student arrives to class with the tools they need to succeed.

United Way of East Mississippi Resource Development Coordinator Madison Carr said the drive was a big success with supplies and monetary donations coming in at each of the three Stuff the Bus locations. While the event started off slow, residents came out in support of the initative, and a good supply of donations was collected to help local kids.

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Willis, who led a group of Marines from Naval Air Station Meridian to volunteer for the event, said the service members were grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community and enjoyed being a part of helping local students succeed.

For more information about the United Way of East Mississippi, its programs or how to get involved, visit uwem.org.