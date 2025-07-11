Our View: Meridian Police Department has momentum; keep it Published 12:05 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Meridian Police Department has been a hub of activity throughout the last week and a half as the arrival of Police Chief Malachi Sanders seems to have sparked new life into the agency.

The effect was easy to see over the holiday weekend, with officers showing presence in multiple parts of the community, conducting checkpoints and working to crack down on crime. Sanders reported the enforcement period resulted in a dozen felony and 30 misdemeanor arrests, as well as a number of citations.

The biggest achievement, however, was the sense of security Meridian residents were given seeing law enforcement out in the community patrolling, building relationships and combatting crime.

At a press conference Monday, Sanders refused to take all the credit for the department’s sudden livelihood, but it is clear his appointment to head up the city law enforcement agency is having an impact. Future plans to update equipment for officers, build cooperative relationships with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and surrounding agencies and emphasize community policing are most likely also playing a part.

Our city is fortunate to have a force of dedicated police officers, who truly care about their community. Regardless of city politics and changing leadership, they have worked hard and continue to work hard to keep the city safe.

Sanders’ arrival, his energy and his ideas seem to have resonated with both the police force and the community, and the end result is a momentum in the police department that hasn’t been seen in some time. Low staffing, outdated equipment and high crime haven’t magically resolved themselves overnight, but those obstacles appear much less intimidating than they did a year, six months or even a few weeks ago.

With a new fiscal year on the horizon, city officials are deep in discussions about funding priorities, personnel and projects as they work to develop a budget for Oct. 1 through Sept. 30 of next year. Part of that process will involve making decisions about what on Meridian Police Department’s wish list gets funded and what does not.

We strongly encourage Mayor Bland, his administration and the City Council to support the MPD as much as possible. Meridian Police Department has momentum. Now we need to keep it.