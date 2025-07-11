Local children enjoy livestock at the Library Published 1:02 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more 2/5 Swipe or click to see more 3/5 Swipe or click to see more 4/5 Swipe or click to see more 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Sorren Hester, 6, of Portsmouth, Virginia, pats the head of a donkey named Esther. Hester is in town this week visiting his grandparents, Chris and Bill Webster. Photos by Robert Blankenship

Children involved in the Meridian Public Library’s Summer Reading Program and other visitors enjoyed meeting special guests from the farm on Tuesday.

Angie Hales shared some of the domestic livestock from her farm, allowing children to feed and pet them. The livestock featured included cows, ducks, chickens, a rabbit and donkey, and even an alpaca, among others. Hales has transported her livestock to the library and other locations for similar events over the years.

“I enjoy watching the kids enjoy the livestock,” Hales said. “These days, a lot of kids don’t get to be around livestock, so letting them have that interaction is important. I believe if a child learns to have an appreciation and respect for animals, they will have the same appreciation for people.”

For the library, the livestock event was just the latest activity included in its Summer Reading Program.

“Any time we have an event, we usually will call Miss Angie, because who doesn’t love animals? She does a wonderful job providing the children with information about the animals. Plus, the kids are always excited to get to touch the rabbits, chickens, goats, and all the other animals,” said MPL Program Coordinator Liz Jolly.

The library’s Summer Reading Program is nearing its conclusion. The final day for participants to turn in reading logs is July 16. Drawings will be held at the end to award prizes to this year’s readers.