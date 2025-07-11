County animal shelter reopens with upgraded facility Published 11:57 am Friday, July 11, 2025

The Lauderdale County Animal Control Shelter reopened its doors on Wednesday, after an almost five-month closure to make necessary improvements to the shelter facility. The improvements, which included the installation of a new HVAC system, were largely funded through grants secured under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Rocky Rockette, shelter director, said this facility upgrade necessitated a suspension of all services, and all animals were transferred out of the building before work could begin.

“We understood the potential impact our closure had on the community, but these repairs were necessary to keep the shelter safe and efficient in the long term. The air conditioning unit we had was simply not sufficient to support the size of our building,” he said. “In addition, we upgraded and resealed floors, as well as raised some cages and put them on racks. This move enables us to more efficiently clean these areas. We also added additional security cameras throughout the property.”

Rockette said they are ready to resume normal operations on Monday, July 14.

“As of Wednesday afternoon, we have already had an intake of 34 animals. We know we have been missed, and we have missed the daily interactions with the public,” he said. “We pride ourselves on being a safe, clean facility, and now we are ready to operate full speed with these needed improvements.

“We want to provide a better quality of life for our pets awaiting adoption, and I will continue to do as much as I can for as many as I can,” Rockette added.

Members of the community wishing to support the work of the shelter have many opportunities. The shelter needs discarded newspapers, cleaning supplies, towels/sheets, pet food, as well any monetary donations. The organization has an Amazon wish list that will be updated after July 15.

Adoption hours are 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Citizens may visit the shelter at 6100 Rocky Lane in Marion during adoption hours or call 601-485-1849.

Dog adoptions are $90, which includes age-appropriate vaccinations, flea and tick treatments and spay/neuter procedures. Cat adoptions are $60 and include the same vaccinations, treatments and spay/neuter operations.