Meridian Rotary Club launches new year with officer inductions, service recognitions, and support for local education Published 8:19 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

The Meridian Rotary Club kicked off its 2025–2026 Rotary year Wednesday, July 9, with a celebratory meeting that honored tradition, welcomed new leadership and reaffirmed the club’s commitment to service in the Meridian community.

Newly installed officers include:

— President Carra Purvis

— President-Elect Zena Limerick

— Secretary/Treasurer Michele Thames

— Immediate Past President Lance Burnham

The club also recognized a legacy of leadership by honoring past presidents who have guided the organization through years of meaningful service. Those in attendance included: Manny Mitchell, Roger Burke, Andrew Covington, Joe Mercado, Wanda Colvin, Wade Sims, Michael Truelove, Debra Munsell and immediate Past President Lance Burnham. Also acknowledged were Donnie Smith, Arjen Legendijk and Will Simmons.

A highlight of the meeting was a powerful presentation by Marie Roberts, volunteer executive director of the Lauderdale County School District Foundation. Roberts shared the foundation’s mission to inspire innovation, reward excellence and invest in bright futures by connecting private and community support to positively impact Lauderdale County Schools. In support of that mission, the Meridian Rotary Club made a donation to the Foundation to help fund educator mini-grants, student enrichment, classroom resources and scholarships—advancing long-term outcomes for students and teachers across the district.

With strong leadership, a vibrant tradition of fellowship, and a renewed focus on local impact, the Meridian Rotary Club is poised for another impactful year of “Service Above Self.”

For more information, visit meridianrotaryclub.org or find them on social media @meridianrotary.