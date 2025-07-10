Boil water notice issued for Meridian Crossroads area Published 9:52 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the Meridian Crossroads area the city of Meridian announced Thursday.

The affected area reaches from Sam’s Club to Crossroads Shopping Center and from Interstate 20/59 to the west to Lake Drive to the east.

Customers should boil their water vigorously for at least 1 minute before consuming.

The notice will remain in place until test results come back. Another announcement will be made when the notice is lifted.