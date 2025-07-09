Southern Miss announces game day enhancements ahead of 2025 Football Season Published 2:58 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

The University of Southern Mississippi and Southern Miss Athletics announced Tuesday a series of improvements to game day operations ahead of the 2025 Golden Eagle Football season.

When the Golden Eagles take the field against Mississippi State University on Saturday, Aug. 30, fans can look forward to a more streamlined, welcoming and elevated game day experience, the university announced. Key updates include enhancements to tailgating procedures, traffic flow, reserved parking and overall campus operations.

“As we approach the end of the summer, there is significant excitement around Southern Miss Athletics, and especially Golden Eagle football,” said Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain. “I am thankful for the work Coach Huff; our coaching staff and student-athletes are putting in to deliver a quality product on the field and look forward to the energy of game days at The Rock this fall. I appreciate the work of our university staff to identify improvements and make necessary adjustments to create an equally successful operation on game days. I ask for the support and cooperation of our ticket holders and fans as we prepare for the renewed excitement of Southern Miss football.”

Game day enhancements Include:

— Tailgate Activities: Updates to the University’s Tailgate Policy are designed to promote a secure and family-friendly environment. Changes include designated student tailgate locations, improved drop-off procedures and updated tailgate hours. The official tailgate policy can be found at Southern Miss Tailgating Policy 2025.

— Enhanced Security Measures: In collaboration with the University Police Department, additional uniformed officers and event security personnel will be present to strengthen safety and support more efficient traffic management in and around campus.

— Reserved Parking: To improve access and convenience for Eagle Club members, additional parking lots have been designated as reserved parking zones.

“Coach Huff is building a championship culture at Southern Miss, and I look forward to the electric atmosphere we will experience at The Rock this season,” said University President Joseph S. Paul. “In anticipation of a successful season, we must also bolster our safety and security measures while doing all we can to ensure a fun and family-friendly atmosphere on campus. Following security issues at events across the country, I directed Southern Miss Athletics, University Police Department and the Division of Student Affairs to evaluate our policies and systems. I am thankful for the collaborative work over the last year, and I feel confident these changes will result in a fun and safe football season.”

More details about game day operations, tailgating and a parking map can be found online at httsouthernmiss.com/sports/2025/7/8/football-tailgate-policy