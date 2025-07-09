MSBOC urges residents to do homework before going solar Published 8:59 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

As more Mississippi homeowners explore solar energy to lower their utility bills, the Mississippi State Board of Contractors is urging residents to be cautious, informed and selective when considering solar panel installations.

Solar energy is a large investment that can vary based on the age and condition of a roof, sun exposure, energy usage, household budget and how long a resident plans to stay in their home, said MSBOC Executive Director Stephanie Lee.

“Solar is a growing trend, and we want Mississippi homeowners to reap its benefits without risking poor workmanship or misleading sales tactics,” she said. “That starts with hiring a licensed contractor who meets the state’s standards for training, safety and accountability.”

Unlicensed contractors are entering the Mississippi market, offering fast installs or low prices and leaving behind incomplete or unsafe work that fails to meet state standards, MSBOC warned in a news release, and residents should verify companies are properly licensed to do business in Mississippi before making any final decisions.

The board also recommends that homeowners review their electricity usage, investigate available incentives and get multiple written quotes that compare apples-to-apples on equipment, system size, installation scope, warranties and financing terms.

“Some solar companies make claims about savings or use high-pressure tactics like limited time deals to push people into contracts,” Lee said. “It’s important homeowners aren’t misled about costs, trapped in confusing lease terms or left with systems that don’t perform as promised.”

Homeowners should be cautious about leasing offers that advertise low monthly payments and guaranteed energy savings since these often come with long-term contracts and unfavorable terms. They should also be wary of companies that request large upfront payments. In general, down payments should not exceed 10% of the total cost or $1,000, whichever is less.

Some helpful tips for residents to consider include:

— Avoid high-pressure sales tactics such as limited-time deals.

— Get references and ask previous customers about their experiences.

— Know the lease terms and don’t rush into signing on the dotted line.

— Never pay large amounts upfront; down payments should be minimal.

— Ensure contracts, warranties and inspections are complete before making the final payment.

— Upfront costs can be significant, and savings may take years to materialize.

— Without battery backup, panels won’t deliver solar power when needed most.

— Watch out for companies that use substandard or outdated equipment that may cause poor performance or safety hazards.

— Be alert for scammers posing as legitimate solar companies to collect your personal or financial information.

To verify licensing status, visit msboc.us or call 1-800-880-6161.

Established in 1952, the Mississippi State Board of Contractors licenses and regulates the state’s construction industry to ensure public health and safety. MSBOC educates consumers, enforces licensing laws, investigates complaints and actively combats unlicensed activity through its statewide investigative team.