MPSD, MHA host Stronger Together Community Connection Fair Published 12:32 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Parents and families of new and returning students of Meridian Public School District are invited to a day of learning and fun as the district partners with Meridian Housing Authority to host the Stronger Together Community Connection Fair.

Set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15, at MHA offices at 2425 E Street, the fair will be both an opportunity for parents to register their children for the upcoming school year and a chance for Meridian students to take part in backpack and school supply giveaways, coloring sheets and games.

The fair was originally scheduled for July 11 but was pushed due to weather.

Parents planning to register students at the fair will need to bring their students’ birth certificates, two proofs of residence such as utility bills or leases, immunization records and parent or guardian identification.