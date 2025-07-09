MCC students named to college’s honors lists Published 6:22 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Meridian Community College recognizes scholastic achievements by publishing the President’s and Dean’s lists after the completion of the fall and spring semesters.

The President’s List includes students with 12 or more semester hours with a grade point average 4.0 on a 4.0 scale. The Dean’s List includes students with 12 or more semester hours with a grade point average of 3.25 to 4.0.

Students named to the President’s List for Spring 2025 include:

Corbin Gillentine of Amory; Sarah Bounds, Brooklee Harbour, and Journey Phillips, all of Bailey; Hannah Buckley of Bay Springs; Allie Loftin and Christopher Young, both of Brandon; Raegan Moody of Butler, Alabama; Reine Akombo of Cameroon; Julie Amacher of Chelsea, Alabama; Eric Truss of Choctaw; Hannah Buchanan, Daniel Davis, Steven Lewis, Allison McCoy, Jenna McCoy, Josie Reid, Elizabeth Shirley, Chloe Smith, and Kamryn Willoughby, all of Collinsville; Katherine Hayes of Columbus, Albert Charlie and Akamie Goss, both of Conehatta; Lainey Briggs of Corinth; Marquita Doss and Mikkyriss Pack, both of Cuba, Alabama;

Cameron Stallworth of Daleville; Keith Dailey and Elizabeth Hollingsworth, both of Decatur; Anne-Elise Baty of DeKalb; Anders Jensen of Denmark; Casey Pugh of Ellisville; Robert Bailey, Emily Covington, Zachary Davis, David Downs, Madison Hatcher, Matelyn Herrington, Malerie Lee, Taylor Manasco, Daniel Scrimpshire, and Jeffery Smith, all of Enterprise; Mary Coumbe of Florence; Rivers Burnette of Flowood; Elizabeth Honeycutt of Gallion, Alabama; Janna Lengfeld of Germany; Richard Smith of Gulfport; ; Brandon Brown of Hattiesburg; Bri’Asia Ward of Heidelberg; Anita Floyd of Lake; James Hernandez and Michael Hernandez, both of Lauderdale; Ember Johnson and RaMiyah Price, both of Laurel; Simbron Favio Rosales Simbron of Lima, Peru; Jordan Stevenson of Louisville; Richard Gehr of Loxley, Alabama; Ethan Seibert of Lucedale;

Amber Gates of Maben; William Mallett and Hampton Ross, both of Madison; Mallory Piglia of Mandeville, Louisiana; Alondra Arreola-Espino and Bethany Smith, both of Marion; A’Darrius Hanible, Allen Bishop, Amare Brown-Carter, Sumayah Burrage, Hasen Caldwell, Curtis Chisolm, Trevor Clayton, Sara Culpepper, Kilah Dearman, Madison Gibson, Anthony Gordon, Autumn Hamburg, Kaylee Harrison, Ava Hayes, Daylon Horton, Gabrielle Hutchinson, Keyonae Jones, Sarah Joyner, Larkees Leggett-Ford, Nicholas Lewis, Tyson Marlow, Dorcia Mayer, Maliki Miller, William Moffett, Abdulhaim Obid, Sabrah Odom, Simon Ojeda, Alison Perez-Zapata, Natalie Pierce, Lance Rawson, Jeremiah Ray, Elizabeth Robbins, Myneshia Scott, Josie Smith, Katie Smith, Lawson Stephenson, Traylan Talley, Adrick Tate, Sidney Taylor, Abigail Thomas, Hallie Thomas, Rodrick Tingle,Destin Tinsley, Adilyn Way, Jamal Wells, Jaden White, Kiersten White, Ty Williams, and Kimber Wilson, all of Meridian; Alyssa Pemberton of Metairie, Louisiana; Kelly Blair of Mize; David Sherman of Mobile, Alabama;

Madison Tindle of Needham, Alabama; Sara Davidson and Lilly Hollingsworth, both of Newton; Makayla Feasel and Taylor Hamilton, both of Noxapater; Yasmyne McCann of Ocean Springs; Amelia Dees, Jayla Edwards, Felesia Faile, Lexie Gibson, Me’Otta Harrington, Kalee Lathem, Addison Nowell, and Savannah Smith, all of Philadelphia; Rendell Allen and Kennedi Jimison, both of Porterville; Serena Blackwell, Paisley Herrington, Tilley Lucas, and Caitlyn Robinson, all of Quitman; Nicaya Baylor of Scooba;

Jesse Burke of Shubuta; Desirae Robinson and Makayla Ward, both of Starkville; Reagan Cochran and Jon Ivy, both of Stonewall; Paige Berry of Terry; Daniel McClung of Tishomingo; Travis Burns, Celeste Johnson, and Madeline White, all of Toomsuba; Makayla Williams of Union; Ashley Andrews of Utica; and Gradon Bourn of Vicksburg.

Students named to the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2025 include:

Xzayvion Childress of Alabaster, Alabama; Andrew Prejean of Alexandria, Louisiana; ; Nicholas McGowan of Amory; Brett Busbea, Kerri Dufour, Kennedy Franklin, Courtney Parker, Karlee Pierce, Justin Ramirez, and Gabriel Ward, all of Bailey; Shannon Yarborough of Bassfield; Alexis Sides of Bay Springs; Samuel Burke and Rivers Dronet, both of Biloxi; Romario Castro of Blue Mountain; McNeill Bartling, Katherine Bruner, Matthew Cochran, Landon Goldsmith, William Jones, and Clayton Phillips, all of Brandon; Alexandria Bunch of Buckatunna; Brianna Burkett and Rebecca Owen, both of Butler, Alabama; Bradyn Roloson of Byram; ; Sarah Hollis and Desiree Wilson, both of Carthage; Peyton Willis of Choctaw; Pedro Gonzalez and Shelby Rhodes, both of Chunky; Rosa Cuellare Elox of Clara; Dandre Clermont of Clearfield, Utah; Collin Russell of Cleveland; Taniya Arseno and Ashanti Patton, both of Clinton; Lillie Pate of Coker, Alabama; Tyler Keys of Collins;

Maddox Atkinson, Eli Bates, Kelvis Brown, Alaina Caylor, Zane Cole, Merrick Crocker, Meagan Edwards, Allie Ethridge, Addison Evans, Aaron Germany, Ashlynn Lofton, McKinley Maxwell, Jordan Murray, Laney Odom, Virginia Sartin, Alexa Shirley, Julia Smith, Aaron Teffeteller, Jolee Todd, Henton Walton, Katie Walton, Hayden Williams, and Laken Williams, all of Collinsville; Tyran Sherrod of Columbus; Badlwim Escobar Cifuentes of Colombia; Cayden Alexander and Tazzden Thomas, both of Conehatta; Marlee McCalister of Cornith; Gabrielle Davis of Crawford; Earisene Bigsby of Dallas; Allison Fox, Aleah McMullan and Latalia Ruffin, all of Decatur; Selena Clayton, Ferdacious Davis, Marvin Gale, Micah Nelson,Taniya Roberts, and Benjamin Winston, all of DeKalb; Milla Blaehr of Denmark; Daniel Espin of Ecuador; Cadon Goodman, Jonathan Jackson, Anna McGowin, William Satcher, Jake Shelby, Kaitlynn Stroud, Haley Thomas, and Dillon Turner, all of Enterprise;

Rylee Turner of Fairhope, Alabama; Raegan King of Florence; Alyssa Leonard and Ariadna Magana, both of Flowood; Kristy Evers, Jadazia Hillie, and Jaterrah Nickson, all of Forest; Raven Jones of Foxworth; Kayla Jones of Gautier; N’Waynah Littleton of Harrisville; Angel Garcia Martinez, Mollie Mitchell, and Jelisa Stubbs, all of Hattiesburg; Bailey Parker of Heidelberg; Brooklyn Woitesek of Hernando, Laurel Davidson, Abby Hollingsworth, and Grace Wade, all of Hickory; Haley Briggs of Hope Hull, Alabama; Brittney Battle, Derek Byrd, Larrson Calhoun, and Walker Van Meter, all of Jackson;

A’Kirra Hagger of Lafayette, Louisiana; Jahmal Walker of Lauderdale; Courtney Blanks, Jair Hernandez and Kambri Welborn, all of Laurel; Bailey Csaszar and Dillian Lavinghouse, both of Leakesville; Kalli Carrillo, Zachary Joyner, Austin Tate, Madeline Vance, and Kaleigh Williamson, all of Little Rock; Hannah Capello of Livingston, Louisiana; Savannah Sims of Louin; Zamiracle Glass, Jasmine Kelly, Stephanie Steele, and Amber Stone, all of Louisville; Anna Pridgen of Lucedale; Markita Horne, Emma Patterson and Lamaquiaja Pippins, all of Macon; Conner Bourg and Ryan Carpenter, both of Madison; Caden Allen, Taylor Anderson, Adiea Burrell, Frank Edwards, Torion Emerson, and Riley Sheppard, all of Marion; Heather McGehee of McComb; Sarah Watson of Medon, Tennessee; Johnathan Bohanner of Memphis, Tennessee;

James Alsobrooks, Paden Avera, Tyler Bearden, Jordan Benamon, Tausha Bianchi , E’riq Bloxson, Nyla Boatwright, Paradice Brantley, James Brogan, Adunus Brooks, Eilecia Brown, Jaylon Brown,Austin Bucurel, Rosina Burford, Hannah Burkhalter, Jonathan Butler, Emily Casey, Joshua Cheatham,Tafadzwa Chikomba, Treshea Clark, Karrington Collins, Eli Collum, Camden Cooper, Lexus Cuffey, Kinsey Davis Sabrina Davis, Sanaa Dean, Shenitha Denis, Victoria Dolz, Bryson Drummond, Kimora Edwards, Oscar Fields, Taylor Fleming, Shelby Ford, Shamyra Fountain, Noah Garner, Seth Garrett, Payton Gervin, Isabella Giffin, Holly Gillies, Mason Gonzalez, Colin Goodin, Lyla Graham, Alexis Graves, Shakedria Griffin,Kaleigh Griffith, Jayce Gunn, Kiersten Hampton, Ethan Hardy, Robert Hardy III, Hallie Harper, Allison Harrison, Megan Heggie, Patrick Heidelberg,Brittani Houston, Kendal Howell, Luke Ishee, Briceley Jackson, Kevin Jackson, X’Zavion Jackson, Dantwaine Johnson, Lyndall Johnson, Cederick Jordan, Arieyana Kirkland, Sara Lacy, Daniel Lane, Au’Zyunna Lewis, Samiya Lewis, Kayla Lockett, Joslyn Logan, Daveyonia Loyd, Jalea Madding, Jade Matfey, Ruthie Maxfield, Kiya Maye, Fletcher Mayerhoff, Macy McCharen, Christy McCormick, Tristin McKee, Maston McMahan, Hunter Miles, Lane Miller, Jasper Molden, Claire Moorehead, Austin Moss, Emma Murray, Legend Nave, Kedarius Naylor, Layla Neyman, Chance Null, Scott Oates, Macy Oliver, William Oliver, Stephon Overstreet, Aquilla Pack, Martell Padgett, Jonathan Parker, Kaydence Patterson, Madison Peters, Willie Pickett, Micah Polichnia, Kembresha Portis, Kalyn Post, Jaylon Pruett, Sarah Pryor, Caleb Purvis, Adam Ramirez, Mi’Angel Ramsey, Shundarrius Randolph, Nolan Ray, Harley Reid, Palmer Rigdon, Presley Rigdon, Havyn Riser, Christin Robbins, Denali Robinson, Jalen Rose, Sanchez Ruffin, Mariah Salazar, Rolando Sanford, Addison Satterfield, Celeste Sharpe, Aaron Shortridge, Gabriel Skinner, Braden Smith, Lauren Smith, Libby Smith, Emma Sowell, Rebekah Stephens, Earron Stewart, Harley Strickland, Anna Stuckey, Anaka Sullivan, Samuel Swanner, Mary Elizabeth Thaggard, Madilyn Thompson, William Thompson, Brittney Tims, Hannah Tingle, SaMorgan Townsend, Jamie Tueichi, Sydney Turner, Lauryn Waddell, Desiree Walker, Inessa Walker, Kenyata Walker, Gracie Weatherford, Jessica Wells, Braxton Whitaker, Taylor Wilkerson, Cheyenne Williams, Lydia Wilson, Carlysha Witty, Allie Wyman, Sylvia Yates, Josie Yoskovich, Jacob Young, Mexia Young, and Alayham Zaidan, all of Meridian;

Harley Wright of Millry, Alabama; Shelton Raner of Mize; Nathan Trochessett of Moss Point; Destiny Idom of Natchez; Ingrid Ojeda of New Albany; Brandon Johnson of Newton; ; Carlondria McLaughlin, Bailey Morris and Briana Tamayo, all of Pachuta; Calvin Jackson of Pascagoula; Christian Barnette and Brooklyn Johnson, both of Pelahatchie; Jasmine Grass of Petal; Taydem Bates, Adrienne Edwards, Joshua Graham, Elijah Griffin, Portland Hayes, Tamician Hunt, Shayla Long, Stephanie Lyons, Katarina McMillan, Heather Nicholson, Madelyn Parker, Rachel Pope, Kayleigh Sellers, Macy Smith, Kendril Wallace, Brittney Warren, Memorie Warren, and Kizzie Wilson, all of Philadelphia; Arlee McClellan and Jack Tutor, both of Pontotoc; Evyn McDaniel of Preston; Jason Guerrero Blanco and Jada Holmes-Leverette, both of Purvis; Sadler Blackwell, Madison Cunningham, Elam Davis, Kloe Goodin, Madison Gray, Destini Haney, Elizabeth Hearn, Katelyn Johnson, Terrence McCrae, William Patrick, Marcus Robinson, Mason Tucker, and Martin Turner, all of Quitman; Bethany Robinson of Raleigh; Presley Black of Richton; Boyd McCullouch, Chance Sutton, and Aracely Villa Franca, all of Ridgeland;

Darius Pyron and Kyle Stegall, both of Saucier; Harlin Hovater of Senatobia; Kendrella Carter of Shubuta; Alexis Lewis of Shuqualak; Taylor Denton and Jacob Jones, both of Southhaven; Alyssa Espino, Demarcus Lowe, Marilyn Marshall-Meador, and Brennon Wright, all of Starkville; Lisa Carman, Eric Graves, and Camry Johnson, all of Stonewall; Na’Kosha Adams of Terry; Hannah Chapman, Jordan Goffrier, Trevor McGlothin, Shameeka Ruttley, Donquantae Scott, Dontaidrae Scott, Zekeriya Tell, and Trinity Wilks, all of Toomsuba; Maggie Diamond of Toxey, Alabama; Joseph Duckworth, Robert Englebert, and Calicia Smith, all of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Richard Creekmore, Casey Dube, and Abbie Young, all of Union; Lola Smith of United Kingdom; Marvin Allen, Ranisha Gentry, Lenell Hill, Lawson Selby, and Tiara Sims, all of Vicksburg; Makenna Borne of Waggaman, Louisiana; Evay Blanks and Sara James, both of Waynesboro; and Auja Phillips of West Point.

For more information, visit meridiancc.edu.