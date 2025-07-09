EMCC softball standouts Karen and Gail Wisher selected to CSC Academic All-America At-Large Team Published 9:52 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

AUSTIN, Texas – Former East Mississippi Community College softball standouts Karen Wisher and Gail Wisher have been named to the 2024-25 Academic All-America Women’s At-Large Team for the College Division, the College Sports Communicators announced Tuesday.

Karen was one of 13 first-team national selections, while Gail was one of seven second-team recipients. EMCC joined Jones College as the only two MACCC members to have multiple student-athletes selected among the organization’s 20 at-large national academic recipients. Representing the recognized women’s sports of badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, bowling, cross country, curling, field hockey, flag football, golf, half marathon, ice hockey, rugby, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, volleyball, water polo and wrestling, the College Division is comprised of student-athletes from two-year colleges, Canadian institutions and any other institution not affiliated with the NCAA or NAIA.

Identical twin sisters out of Alma Bryant High School in Irvington, Alabama, the Wishers both majored in exercise science at EMCC and have committed to continue their academic and softball careers within the Magnolia State at Blue Mountain Christian University.

With a 3.77 cumulative grade point average during her EMCC career as a two-year starting centerfielder for head coach Mackenzie Byrd’s Lions, Karen Wisher batted .332 for her career with 36 extra-base hits (22 doubles, 10 home runs and 4 triples), 39 runs batted in and 68 runs scored. She also posted a career slugging percentage of .556 and was 16-for-17 in career stolen base attempts.

On the heels of being named to the 2024 All-MACCC Second Team as a freshman after leading EMCC in hitting (.338), home runs (7), hits (45), extra-base hits (20), doubles (12), total bases (80), slugging percentage (.602) and runs scored (39), Karen Wisher followed with an equally impressive sophomore season. The right-handed hitter who throws left-handed led the Lions in hitting (.333) and slugging percentage (.523) for the second straight season as a sophomore this past year.

While also having excelled in the classroom with a 3.87 cumulative GPA, Gail Wisher earned 2025 All-MACCC honorable mention recognition as a sophomore after becoming the first EMCC softball pitcher since 2014 to reach double-digit wins in a season with a 10-12 record and 3.39 earned run average. The right-hander finished seventh among conference leaders with the most strikeouts (137) thrown by a Lions pitcher in a single season since EMCC Sports Hall of Fame member Courtney Nunn reached the century mark during the 2009 and 2010 seasons with 156 and 217 strikeouts, respectively.

As a two-year starter either in the circle or primarily at shortstop when not pitching for the Lions, Gail Wisher batted .296 for her EMCC career, including 25 extra-base hits (18 doubles, 6 HRs and one triple), with 56 runs scored and 46 RBIs during her 83-game EMCC career.

Academically at East Mississippi, the Wisher twins both graduated with magna cum laude honors this past spring and were both four-time President’s List scholars. In addition to being two-time NJCAA Academic Award recipients and repeat Academic All-MACCC honorees, they were members of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society during their two years on the Scooba campus.

At the prep level, the Wishers were both two-time Class 7A All-County high school selections at Alma Bryant along with being co-recipients of the Hurricanes’ prestigious 2023 Frank Menton Athletic Award.

Established in 1952 and selected by College Sports Communicators, Academic All-America is the longest running and premier award for athletic and academic success across championship college sports at all NCAA levels, the NAIA, two-year colleges and Canadian institutions. Teams are announced year round and amplified by CSC member colleges, universities and conferences on a wide local, regional, national and even international scope.