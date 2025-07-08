MPD makes arrest in 2023 homicide Published 8:05 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Meridian Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect Monday in connection with a homicide that took place in 2023.

Ketwantavius Dean, 25, is charged with murder in the death of Danny Irby, MPD Acting Capt. Dareall Thompson said in a news release announcing the arrest. Irby was shot and killed on Oct. 3, 2023 in the 2600 block of 17th Street.

MPD previously arrested Dean on June 24 and charged him with murder in connection with a June 21 homicide at the Burger King located at 2100 North Frontage Road.

Bond for the new charge was set at $1 million, Thompson said.

According to online records, Dean is currently being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.