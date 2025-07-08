Lt. Gov. Hosemann names appointees to Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund Board Published 6:12 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Jackson, Miss.— Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has named Allison Crews and Rick Webster as his appointments to the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund Board of Trustees, which is tasked with furthering the state’s commitment to investing in conservation and outdoor recreation.

“These individuals bring a sharp business sense, strong work ethic, and a deep passion for Mississippi’s outdoors,” Hosemann said. “Preserving Mississippi’s natural resources and promoting outdoor recreation benefits our economy and quality of life, and I am confident these appointees will offer strong recommendations to do so.”

The Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund Board reviews and approves competitive grant proposals with the intent of enhancing outdoor recreation, conserving critical habitats and promoting public access to Mississippi’s natural resources. Since its creation by the Legislature in 2022, the Fund has awarded roughly $40 million in state grants, leveraging more than $80 million in additional public and private investment for projects such as trail improvements, park enhancements, wetland restoration and conservation easements on working forests and farmlands.

Allison Crews is president of Grogan + Crews Inc., a Mississippi firm specializing in insurance and employee benefits. She brings decades of leadership experience in business development and public affairs across both the private and public sectors. A graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi with a master of Business Administration, she began her career at the Mississippi Department of Economic and Community Development. A lifelong advocate for Mississippi’s natural resources, Crews is an avid hunter, rider, and retriever trainer. She has been featured in The New York Times and national wildlife publications for her efforts to promote conservation and expand outdoor access for women and youth.

Rick Webster is the owner and CEO of Key Constructors, a Mississippi-based construction company founded by his father in 1973. He served eight years in the 20th Special Forces Group, including active duty and deployment during Operation Desert Storm. He is a current board member and past president of the Mississippi Road Builders Association and has served over two decades on the board of Special Olympics Mississippi. An avid outdoorsman, Rick is also a past president and board member of Clifton Plantation Hunting Preserve Inc.