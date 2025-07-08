Fast Pace Health cuts ribbon on North Hills location Published 12:51 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Meridianites will have a new option for healthcare on the north side of town after Fast Pace Health cut the ribbon on its new location Tuesday along North Hills Street.

The urgent care clinic offers treatment for injuries and illness with onsite x-ray and laboratory facilities and accepts appointments and walk-in patients seven days a week.

Meridian Mayor Percy Bland said the city is glad to welcome the new healthcare service to town and is ready to support the new business however it can.

“We’re so excited every time we do see a new business, especially one right in the heart of North Hills Street,” he said. “I’m just happy for the services you all will provide our community.”

Meridian City Councilman Dwayne Davis, who serves as council president, said the clinic will give some residents a closer option for medical care than traveling to the hospital district.

“If you need anything from the city, please let us know, let the city council know. We are here on your behalf,” he said.

Helen Sims, membership director for the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation, which organized Tuesday’s ribbon cutting, said having access to clinic services seven days a week will be a huge benefit for people in the community. As the area chamber of commerce, she said, the EMBDC is thrilled to welcome Fast Pace Health to Meridian and have it join the city’s growing business community.

“We’re so glad and fortunate that they have decided to join the EMBDC because not only are they investing in our community, but they’re joining other businesses, and we have just under 500 businesses, that are supporting our community and making a difference,” she said. “So let’s make sure we spread the word and get everybody out there and let them know that we have something great on North Hills Street to offer a great service to the people of our community.”

Dr. Courtney Dubose, a Meridian resident who is one of the clinic providers, said she worked for Fast Pace Health prior to the Meridian clinic and commuted to clinics in other areas. When she learned a clinic would open in Meridian, she said she was excited to bring the healthcare services to her hometown.

“I’m happy to be in my community serving my community,” she said. “Just let us know if you need anything. We appreciate everything and all the support so far, and we’re just happy (about) what this is going to do for our future here in Meridian.”