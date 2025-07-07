Stuff the Bus supports local elementary children Published 3:45 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

A new school year is on the horizon and the United Way of East Mississippi’s annual school supply and uniform drive “Stuff the Bus,” is intended to make sure students start the year off with all the tools they need to succeed.

This year’s Stuff the Bus will take place at Raising Cane’s on North Hills Street and Walmart Supercenters on Highway 19 North and Second Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.on July 10.

Stuff the Bus provides an opportunity for citizens to assist their local public elementary schools by donating school supplies, new or gently worn uniforms and monetary donations. Every elementary school in the Meridian and Lauderdale County Public school districts will receive school supplies and uniforms.

The donations received will help the children in our community return to school prepared with the supplies and uniforms they need.

According to Aubrie Denton, The Riley Foundation summer intern for United Way of East Mississippi, “A donation of $60 will provide one child with the school supplies and uniforms needed to go back to school. Without help from the community on this important drive, many children will return to the classroom without the mandatory tools needed to succeed for the school year.”

In addition to the Meridian and Lauderdale County Stuff the Bus, Clarke, Kemper, and Neshoba counties will be holding their own Stuff the Bus events as well. The Clark County event will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8 across from Chickasawhay Natural Gas. The Kemper County event will follow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 9 at Pilgrim’s Foodliner. The Neshoba County event will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 11 at Walmart in Philadelphia. For more information about each event visit to United Way of East Mississippi’s Facebook page.

For more information about the United Way, visit uwem.org or call 601-693-2732.