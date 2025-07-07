MPD Chief Sanders reports on July 4 enforcement push Published 3:18 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Less than a week into his tenure leading Meridian Police Department, Police Chief Malachi Sanders announced multiple felony and misdemeanor arrests as part of his department’s Fourth of July enforcement period.

Safety checkpoints and additional patrols were in the community throughout the holiday weekend as MPD officers worked to keep residents safe and crack down on illegal activity.

“We had a very successful campaign. I call it a campaign, but it was really just day-to-day operations, day-to-day working,” he said.

The operations resulted in 12 felony arrests for possession of crack, ecstasy and drug paraphernalia, as well as possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Sanders said. An additional 30 misdemeanor arrests were made, including 12 for driving under the influence, and numerous citations were issued, he said.

“This campaign wasn’t just about road blocks. It was community policing throughout the city,” he said. “We did random patrols throughout the areas of the city, and we worked with the sheriff’s department.”

While still early in his time at MPD, Sanders said he enjoys working with the city’s officers, and they enjoy working with him.

“We’re working together and having fun,” he said.

Mayor Percy Bland said Sander’s goals toward community policing were on display during the weekend, and it was good to see. Sanders is building a good team at MPD, he said, and there are a lot of good things to come.

“We want the community to understand too, that they are involved in what we’re doing at the police department as well,” he said. “So it’s not just the police department. It’s not just the mayor or the chief. It’s all of us working together.”

Looking forward, Sanders said MPD leadership is already working toward replacing some of the older, outdated equipment officers are using. Meridian needs to make sure its officers have the tools they need to successfully carry out their duties, he said, and plans are being put into place to make that happen.

Additionally, the department’s Real Time Crime Center promises an additional resource in the not-too-distant future to help officers identify and solve crime. The center is still under construction, but the department is looking forward to putting the technology to work in the city.

“The Real Time Crime Center is something where we’re really going to benefit,” he said. “It’s really going to help us in Meridian as far as crime prevention and suppression.”