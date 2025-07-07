2025 Legislative Session Report Published 1:03 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

The 2025 Legislative Session brought significant progress for Mississippi, with a strong focus on economic growth, tax reform, public safety, and responsible budgeting.

As your representative, I’m proud to report that we continued building on our state’s momentum—ranking No. 2 nationally in real gross domestic product growth, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and securing billions in new investments that are creating thousands of jobs. Since 2020, $33 billion of economic development has come into the state creating 23,000 jobs.

Personal income also grew by 4.4% from 2023.

We made meaningful strides in reducing taxes, paying down debt and protecting both our communities and property owners. Roughly $2 billion in bond debt will be paid off by the end of this term, and the Legislature will go into the 2026 session with approximately $2.5 to $3 billion in reserves for a state budget that is $7.1 billion.

Below is a summary of key legislation and financial highlights that reflect our commitment to making Mississippi stronger, safer and more prosperous for all.

HB1- Build Up Mississippi Act

In 2020, income tax made up about $2.2 billion dollars in revenue, which amounts to 28% – 30% of the budget. Only 50% of the state pays income tax. The Build Up Mississippi Act will even playing field and make taxation fair. The person that can work but chooses not to will pay the same as the person working. We are moving to a more consumption based tax model.

Under House Bill 1, the state grocery tax was cut from 7% to 5%, amounting to around $130 million. Income taxes were also reduced. Currently income tax is at 4.4% and will drop to 4.0% in 2026. It will decrease by .25% annually from 2027 to 2030 reaching 3%, with further reductions when triggers hit in 2030. Hopefully it will be phased out completely by 2040.

An adjustment to the state fuel tax will increase 3 cents a year for 3 years capped at 9 cents—amounting to about $200 million—which is comparable to surrounding states. Louisiana will be a few cents cheaper but they have a problem and will be looking at ways to increase.

The legislation also creates a Tier 5 for the Public Employees Retirement System, or PERS, with retirement after 35 years of service or at 60 years old. The new tier will be similar to a 401k type system and aims for full funding by 2064.

HB1203 – Camping prohibited on public property

House Bill 1203 addresses how municipalities and counties can now handle encampments on public property, removal of illegal encampments and establishes penalties for camping on public property including a fine of not more than $50 and possible imprisonment in the county jail if the court finds imprisonment is the best option.

The bill defines camping as the use of public property for living accommodation purposes, such as sleeping, storing personal belongings, making fires or using tents or other temporary structures.

Under HB 1203, individuals are prohibited from camping on public properties—including sidewalks, streets, sports fields, highways, alleys and other public areas—unless these areas are specifically designated for camping by the appropriate governing authority.

HB1197 – Safe Solicitation Act

House Bill 1197 makes it unlawful for any person to solicit in any municipality, county or political subdivision of the state without a solicitation permit, which shall not exceed $25 per permit, issued by the municipality, county or political subdivision in which the solicitation will occur.

“Solicit” means to request money or anything of value as a donation or contribution while standing, sitting or positioned in any manner on any road, street, highway median, traffic island or highway intersection; or to request any other thing of value in exchange for any goods, wares, merchandise or thing of value while standing, sitting or positioned in any manner on any road, street, highway median, traffic island or highway intersection.

A county or municipality may opt out of this act through a vote by the board of supervisors.

Those soliciting without the proper permit could be subject to penalties.

HB1200- Real Property Owners Protection Act

House Bill 1200 defines the term “squatter” and creates the crime of squatting. It creates a streamlined process to expel a squatter, which is separate and distinct from eviction laws.

HB1193-Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

House Bill 1193 seeks to ban DEI initiatives across K-12 schools, community colleges, and universities in Mississippi.​

Key Provisions of HB 1193 include:

Ban on mandatory DEI training and diversity statements: The legislation seeks to prohibit mandatory DEI training sessions and the use of diversity statements in admissions, hiring, and promotions.​

Emphasis on merit-based decisions: The legislation mandates that decisions regarding admissions and employment be based solely on individual merit and qualifications.​

Reallocation of funds: Funds previously allocated to DEI programs would be redirected toward scholarships and tuition reduction.​

Compliance reporting and enforcement: The bill requires annual compliance reporting by universities and establishes mechanisms for enforcement through civil and legal actions.

HB1077- Kratom products

House Bill 1077 sets and age limit of at least 21years old to buy Kratom products, and it moves all such products behind the counter. Retailers caught selling to those under 21 will face a $1,000 fine.

Similarly, House Bill 1896 creates and excise tax of 25% on Kratom products and revises provisions relating to the purchase of tobacco products outside the state.

HB916- vapes

House Bill 916 forces consumers using e-cigarettes to buy exclusively from only three manufacturers and bans virtually all flavored vaping products.

Among the provisions in the legislation is a requirement that the manufacturers of vape products sold in Mississippi must be authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Only three manufacturers of e-cigarettes are authorized by the FDA as of January 2025: Logic Technology Development LLC, NJOY LLC, and R.J. Reynolds Vape Company. NJOY is part of the Altria family of companies which also includes Philip Morris USA while Logic Technology is now owned by Japan Tobacco International.

In Mississippi, the new law also requires a listing or registry of all vape products sold and the removal of them from the state with in 60 days. Ten other states have passed this.

Vapes have been a problem in schools. I am looking out for our youth, not someone trying to make money off of them.

SB2654 -In Person Early Voting

Senate Bill 2654 proposed a 15-day early voting period before elections.

The bill was held on a motion to reconsider and died.

HB-1308 Grooming of child established as criminal offense

Key Provisions:

First Offense: Classified as a felony, punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years. ​

Second or Subsequent Offense: Also, a felony, with penalties of imprisonment for up to 15 years.

Definition of Grooming: The bill defines “grooming” as deliberate actions taken to befriend and establish an emotional connection with a child, with the intent of lowering the child’s inhibitions in preparation for sexual activity. ​

Criminalization and Penalties: Engaging in grooming behaviors would be classified as a felony offense. Convicted individuals could face substantial fines and imprisonment, reflecting the seriousness of the crime.

Sex Offender Registration: The bill proposes amendments to Sections 45-33-23 and 45-33-47 of the Mississippi Code to include grooming of a child as a registrable sex offense, mandating that convicted individuals register as sex offenders

SB 2260 – Blue Envelope Program

Senate Bill 2260 establishes the Blue Envelope Program to enhance effective communication between law enforcement and drivers with autism.

Key Provisions in the legislation include:

Program Administration: The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is responsible for administering the Blue Envelope Program. ​

Program Package: DPS will develop and distribute a program package, which includes a distinctive blue envelope for drivers with ASD. ​

Driver Participation: Drivers with ASD can place their driver’s license, vehicle registration, and insurance card into the blue envelope. The envelope will also contain guidelines for both the driver and law enforcement on how to conduct themselves during traffic stops to ensure effective communication. ​

Information Accessibility: DPS will provide information on its website regarding how to obtain the program package, ensuring accessibility for eligible individuals.

SB2383 declares the sweet potato the state vegetable of Mississippi

SB2573 established the state Department of Tourism. It was vetoed, and I voted no.

Judicial Redistricting

Legislators also tackled judicial redistricting in the 2025 legislative session, which includes redrawing the boundaries of the state’s Chancery and Circuit Court districts.

The 12th Chancery Court of Mississippi stayed the same with both Lauderdale and Clarke counties in the district. The Chancery Court is overseen by Judge Austin Terry, Judge Amanda Rainey.

The 10th Circuit Court District includes Kemper, Lauderdale and Clarke counties. Circuit Court judges are Bo Bailey and Charles Wright. The District Attorney is Kassie Coleman.