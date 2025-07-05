Meridian celebrates July 4 at Bonita Lakes Published 7:05 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

Meridian and Lauderdale County residents Friday marked 249 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence as the city of Meridian held its annual Fourth of July celebration at Bonita Lakes.

The yearly event draws crowds to the recreation area with good food, live music and a massive fireworks display to cap off the evening.

Mayor Percy Bland said the event is both a celebration of America’s founding and a way to recognize those who have sacrificed over the past 249 years to preserve the nation.

“Tonight we come together as a community to celebrate our nation’s birth,” he said. “We would like to thank those who’ve risked their lives, their own liberty and their own livelihoods providing the freedoms that we all so richly enjoy today. Today we join with all Americans to remember and to celebrate our great liberty.”

Friday’s celebration included a flyover by Meridian’s Korean War Heritage Team, performances by Grayson Culpepper, Scott McQuaig and the Tomcats and JC Experience, food trucks offering everything from funnel cakes to corn on the cob and more.