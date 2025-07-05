Aging gracefully, Clarkco still connects Published 2:05 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

A couple of weeks ago, this column reflected on the Meridian gem we have in Highland Park. In honor of the July 4th weekend, I’d like to call fresh attention to a beautiful spot 20 minutes away that Mississippians and others have enjoyed for eight decades, Clarkco State Park.

Located on 815 acres of rolling woodlands, beside Mississippi Highway 145 (old U.S. 45) near Quitman, Clarkco is a shining illustration of good things that came from the Depression-era New Deal program. And as time passes, it seems to shine brighter.

We should all take advantage of this resource, and thank those who sustain it.

Clarkco offers a 65-acre lake for boating and fishing, playgrounds, a swimming area, 21 cabins, 43 camper pads (now being upgraded), laundry facilities, picnic tables, hiking trails, tennis and pickleball courts, and stout original stone buildings for group use. There’s also a lake perimeter road/path that delivers scenic views – along with exercise and peace of mind. Clarkco’s entrance fee is a whopping $2 per person, waived for anyone 5 and younger.

The park’s history is one of its best features. A description on the Living New Deal website notes, “Clarkco is one of Mississippi’s eight original state parks. It was constructed in 1938 by Civilian Conservation Corps Company 1437, which, with other CCC companies, stayed in barracks in a camp along U.S. Hwy 45 within the park. Four of the original cabins and two large picnic shelters built by the CCC men are still in use.”

For roughly a decade, Tony Fleming, now administrator for this and three other state parks, has lived with his wife at Clarkco, both giving close attention to facilities and visitor needs. Tony is engaging and deeply respectful of Clarkco’s history. He notes that during hard Depression days young men, 18 to 20 years old, did the heavy lifting in creating the park, earning a handful of dollars each week – and then sending part of their pay back home.

Clarkco’s administrative building features archival images of the CCC men.

“People will come in and point out their granddaddy or something in the picture,” Fleming said.

Fleming and his associates are always working to repair or improve park facilities, carrying out extensive renovations to a half dozen cabins last year and now overhauling all the campsite pads (adding benches and utilities). Repair and programming efforts are reinforced with help from the Friends of Clarkco, with more than 60 members. This is the kind of grassroots support many public parks (Highland included) dream of securing.

Now 66, and a popular figure in the state parks system, Fleming says he’s not close to retirement.

“I’m having too much fun.”

Speaking for generations of park-goers, I see many reasons for Clarkco’s reputation as the place for fun and relaxation.

I can recall trips there with family as a child, a visit with a younger brother when I was in college, an extended-family cabin stay years ago that included my elderly father’s last round of lakeside fishing. There was also one daytime professional retreat there, time with our high-energy granddaughter at the playground, and one fall day when my wife and I warmed up next to the fireplace in an old picnic shelter, enjoying the lake view. At first opportunity, we’ll put other tasks on hold and take another drive down to Clarkco.

Warner is a veteran journalist and cultural historian, and can be contacted at legacypress.warner@gmail.com.