Turner earns recognition for National German Exam performance Published 11:30 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Toomsuba resident and former Northeast High School student Thomas Turner is being recognized for his scholastic achievement on the 2025 National German Exam for High School Students.

Currently attending The Mississippi School of Mathematics and Sciences in Columbus, Turner placed in the 76th percentile in this year’s National German Exam, scoring in the top 25% of more than 15,000 students participating nationwide.

Turner was awarded a bronze medal for his achievement and received special recognition on the National German Exam Honor Roll for outstanding performance.