Stay cool and safe amid summer’s high temps Published 2:48 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

Jackson, Miss. — A child left in a hot car can die of heat stroke within 15 minutes, and the elderly are more susceptible to heat-related health problems.

Those are just two reasons the Mississippi State Department of Health is cautioning residents to not only protect themselves from the heat but to also take special precautions to ensure their most vulnerable loved ones—who cannot always take care of themselves —are safe this summer.

Heat stroke can happen to anyone, especially when working or exercising outside. During a heat stroke, the body’s temperature rises quickly, its sweating mechanism fails and the body is not able to cool down. If emergency help is not provided, it can cause death or permanent disability.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1,220 people in the United States die from extreme heat annually.

Residents can protect themselves from heat stroke by:

— Drinking plenty of fluids, especially water, and avoiding alcoholic and caffeinated drinks.

— Always checking the back seat of your car. Never leave children or pets alone in vehicles. Temperatures can soar to 125 degrees in less than 15 minutes in a hot car.

— Checking on seniors and vulnerable adults frequently.

Warning signs of heat stroke may include:

— An extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees, orally)

—Red, hot and dry skin (no sweating)

— Rapid, strong pulse

— Throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea and confusion

— Unconsciousness

If heat stroke happens

— Call 911 for immediate medical assistance.

— Get the victim out of the sun or heat.

— Cool the victim rapidly using whatever methods you can.

— Monitor body temperature and continue cooling efforts until it drops to 101-102 degrees.

— If emergency help is delayed, call the hospital emergency room for further instructions.

For more tips on staying safe this summer, visit msdh.ms.gov/heat.