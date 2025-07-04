MSU to host bunch grape workshop July 11 in Poplarville Published 1:21 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State University will host a half-day grape workshop on July 11 for anyone interested in growing bunch grapes in the state.

The event will be held that Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the MSU South Mississippi Branch Experiment Station in Poplarville. Although registration begins at 8:30 a.m., no preregistration is needed, and there is no cost to attend.

Eric Stafne, MSU Extension Service fruit and nut specialist, said this event will focus specifically on bunch grapes and will not include muscadine grapes.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

“Participants in the Summer Bunch Grape Workshop will tour the MSU vineyard to observe how different cultivars perform,” Stafne said. “We will compare different trellis systems and identify common pests and diseases that affect bunch grapes.”

The workshop will give visitors a chance to learn practical tips for grape production and learn about current research projects. The tour will take visitors through the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service Thad Cochran Southern Horticultural Laboratory.

Those interested in muscadines can attend the annual muscadine field day on Aug. 28 from 9-11 a.m. at the MSU McNeill Unit.

The MSU South Mississippi Branch Experiment Station is located at 810 Hwy 26 West, Poplarville, Mississippi. MSU is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation, please contact Stafne at 662-769-9708 or eric.stafne@msstate.edu.