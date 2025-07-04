Garbage service uninterrupted by July 4 holiday Published 1:24 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Meridian and Lauderdale County residents will not see their garbage service interrupted by the July 4 holiday, according to county and city officials.

In a news release, the city of Meridian announced Waste Pro, which contracts with the city to provide residential garbage pickup, will not change its schedule for the annual holiday. Pickup is expected to continue as normal.

Lauderdale County residents will also see garbage service at the regular time. Meridian Waste, which provides the county service, will run residential routes as normal.

Roll-off dumpsters for county residents at each of the county road department’s five satellite offices will be closed on July 4.