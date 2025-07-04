CHIN hosts Hypertension and Stroke Awareness Lunch and Learn July 17 Published 9:19 am Friday, July 4, 2025

In keeping with its mission to improve access to quality healthcare through community education and outreach, the Community Health Improvement Network will host a vital Lunch and Learn on Hypertension and Stroke Awareness at noon Wednesday, July 17.

The event, which will be held at NorthPark Church, located at 7770 Highway 39 North, is free to attend, but RSVP is required by July 15.

The month’s Lunch and Learn will be led by Dr. Jennifer Rodriguez, an interventional cardiologist, who will provide insights into the risks associated with high blood pressure, including stroke, heart disease, kidney damage and more. Rodriguez will also offer practical, preventative strategies to help individuals manage or avoid hypertension entirely. With more than 700,000 Mississippi adults affected, this session is recommended for residents of all ages and backgrounds concerned about their health and the health of their families.

“Hypertension doesn’t discriminate—it impacts people of all ages, races, and walks of life. It’s known as the ‘silent killer’ because many don’t realize they have it until it’s too late. Our goal is to raise awareness and help our community understand how to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said CHIN President Beverly Knox.

Making smart choices and being knowledgeable about heart problems can make a big difference in controlling or preventing serious health complications, Rodriguez said.

“High blood pressure is a leading contributor to stroke and heart disease, which remain among the top causes of death in the U.S,” she said. “But the good news is, with the right knowledge and lifestyle choices, hypertension can be controlled or prevented altogether. This event is about empowerment through education.”

The Hypertension and Stroke Awareness Lunch and Learn is part of CHIN’s ongoing health education events designed to support preventative care and improve long-term outcomes for individuals and families throughout Lauderdale County and the surrounding region.

CHIN’s mission is to facilitate collaboration among healthcare providers and community partners to improve and sustain access to quality healthcare, especially for underserved and rural populations. Formed in 2016 and now operating under The Montgomery Institute, CHIN coordinates strategic community responses to priority health needs identified through local assessments.

To reserve a seat, RSVP by July 15 by calling Knox at 601-483-2661.