Winn-Dixie to close, convert to ALDI Published 1:03 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Meridianites who prefer grocery shopping at Winn-Dixie will need to begin looking for other suppliers as the Highway 39 grocery store looks to close its doors later this year.

In a statement, Southeastern Grocers, which owns the Winn-Dixie brand, confirmed it plans to shut down in early September before converting into an ALDI location.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

“Yes, the Winn-Dixie located at 5100 MS-39 N. in Meridian will close in early September to convert to a new ALDI store. We recognize the impact this decision has on our associates, and SEG has worked diligently with ALDI to provide support and available opportunities to each associate, including having the first opportunity to apply to roles at newly converted ALDI stores or receiving severance if eligible.

“Winn-Dixie has proudly served the Meridian community over the years, and we will work through this process with care. We are grateful for the support and understanding of our valued associates, customers and communities.”

ALDI previously purchased Southeastern Grocers in March 2024 and announced plans to convert its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket grocery stores to ALDI locations in a multi-year conversion plan. In February, a group of private investors bought the Southeastern Grocers brand back from ALDI along with roughly 170 stores in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida, the company announced on its website.

ALDI, which retained ownership of several Winn-Dixie and Harvey Supermarkets, plans to continue with its conversion of roughly 220 stores through 2027.

A former Winn-Dixie location on Highway 19 closed in 2010.