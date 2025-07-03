Our View: Dissent remains free Published 1:04 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Communities throughout the country celebrated the 249th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. On July 4, 1776, a group of 56 colonists, unhappy being forced to live under English law despite having no say in its formation, declared the 13 American colonies were no longer a part of the British Empire and were instead their own country.

The document, studied by school children, scholars and internet experts alike, states that “all men are created equal.” It names “unalienable” rights such as “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

Throughout the past 249 years, the definition of “all men” has rightfully been expanded far beyond what the original 56 signers intended, and additional rights have been enshrined as unalienable through the Bill of Rights and centuries of legislation.

This text is only possible through those actions, and one of the first new rights established in our nation is written at the bottom of this page.

Today’s America, however, is embattled with bitter divides along political lines in a fight that permeates communities, workplaces and even families. Citizens are told they must choose a side on a multitude of issues, many of which do not easily lend themselves to polarized solutions.

Gone are the opportunities for spirited mediation, and in their place is the faux choice of the “right” way or the complete destruction of all we hold dear.

Coinciding with the combative rhetoric is an uptick in political violence. Just within the past few months, we have seen someone attempt to burn down the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion, two Minnesota lawmakers shot in their homes and a firebomb attack on pro-Israel demonstrators in Colorado. Let’s not forget our sitting president survived two assassination attempts prior to taking office.

Political violence is domestic terrorism and cannot be accepted in any form or fashion whether it is committed by an individual, a group or a government body.

We are fortunate in America to have an alternative to violence to get our message across. Our right to publicly dissent with our elected and appointed officials, and each other, is protected and guaranteed under federal law. Telling your county supervisor your taxes are too high won’t result in criminal charges. Posting a meme on Facebook about the president’s hair won’t bring the secret police to your door.

It is hard to fathom just how much our nation has changed since those 56 colonists signed the Declaration of Independence 249 years ago. Electricity, running water, internet and cell phones, the Industrial Revolution, westward expansion, railroads and aviation have all been added in the years since. One thing hasn’t changed, however, and that is our right as Americans to openly hold and express opposing viewpoints than our officials.

As you celebrate the Fourth of July, whether with family, fireworks, something else or both, take a moment to appreciate just how fortunate we are that for 249 years and counting dissent remains free.