Holladay named MCCer of the Month for June Published 5:13 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

To Casey Holladay, coming to work at Meridian Community College isn’t just a job — it’s coming full circle.

Holladay, who first stepped on the MCC campus as an 18-year-old student, now serves as the College’s director of social media and events specialist. “It’s great to see how the College has changed and grown over the years to offer even better things for our students,” she said.

Nearly three years into her role, she’s been named MCCer of the Month for June.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

The MCC Foundation sponsors this monthly award to exemplify the College’s hardworking employees who go above and beyond their day-to-day duties. Honorees are peer-nominated. In addition to a commemorative plaque, recipients are gifted $250.

One nominator noted that Holladay’s dedication to accuracy and clarity in delivering important messages to students has had a tangible impact.

“Casey’s consistent ability to think ahead and contribute to our communication strategies underscores her commitment to enhancing the college’s presence and reputation,” the nominator wrote.

A Meridian native, Holladay holds an associate degree from MCC and a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University. Her first job was also at MSU, where she worked as a high school student. That early experience shaped her appreciation for teamwork and connection with faculty and staff — something she said continues at MCC today.

“I enjoy being able to be creative through social media, whether that’s taking photos or creating reels,” Holladay said. “I also get to interact with a lot of faculty, staff, and students. MCC is a great place to work, and that’s because of the people who make things happen.”

Her motivation stems from knowing she plays a role in promoting the College and its mission. “I’m proud to be a part of a place that helps people take steps to better themselves,” she said. “To hear some of our students’ stories and know how life-changing MCC can be is really special.”

Holladay and her husband Robert, are the parents of two daughters, Rylee, 9, and Raegan, 7, and the family lives in the Clarkdale community.

Her leadership philosophy centers on action and humility: “If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you.”

She added, “When you see something that needs to be done, sometimes you have to step up and make it happen.”

For more information, visit meridiancc.edu/foundation.