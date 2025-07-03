Evans to compete for Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi Published 12:04 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Distinguished Young Woman of Lauderdale County Chloe Evans will be one of 32 Mississippi high school seniors competing for more than $36,000 in college scholarships when the 2026 Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program gets underway Thursday, July 17, in Meridian.

Evans, the daughter of Tyler and Sarah Evans of Collinsville, attends West Lauderdale High School. Academic accomplishments, memberships and hobbies include being a graduate of Youth Leadership Lauderdale, member of National Honor Society, second place in Pharmacy at the State HOSA Competition, participation on West Lauderdale High Academic Team, a member of the Junior Auxiliary Crown Club, adancer at The Class Act Dance Company, class representative of the Student Council, member of FCA, and State Test Perfect Score Volunteer for Kingdom Kids Ministry at Cornerstone Church of God. She plans to attend University of Mississippi to pursue a career in family law.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

The state program, which is held annually in Meridian, is now in its 69th year celebrating and spotlighting outstanding achievements of the state’s best and brightest high school women. The three nights of competition at The Evangel Temple conclude Saturday, July 19. The doors open nightly at 6:30 p.m. and each show starts promptly at 7:30 p.m. for the three-night event.

“We are extremely excited about this year’s program,” said Sid Wilkinson, state chairman of the Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi Program. “Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi celebrates the outstanding accomplishments of high school women and offers them cash scholarship opportunities to further their education and to develop their self-confidence.”

During the week-long program in Meridian, participants are evaluated on scholastic achievement, fitness, self-expression, talen, and interview. Chloe has chosen a Jazz Dance to “Wings” by Little Mix for her talent.

If selected as Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi, Chloe Evans will compete in the National Distinguished Young Women of 2026 finals in June of 2026, held in Mobile, Alabama. There she will compete for the opportunity to win a share of more than $100,000 in cash scholarship awards, including the

$40,000 national title scholarship award.

Reserved tickets for the 2026 Distinguished Young Women Program are available for $65 for a three-night package. General admission tickets are available for $50 for a three-night package, or may be purchased for individual evenings: $20 for Thursday, $20 for Friday; and $25 for Saturday. Tickets may be obtained by logging on www.purplepass.com/dywofms26 or calling 601-480-3438.

Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. Our mission is to empower young women by providing scholarship opportunities, connecting with a nationwide network of women, developing their self-confidence, and participating in our Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for a successful future.

For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Carly Bragg, National Headquarters marketing and communications director, at 251-438-3621 or carly@distinguishedyw.org or visit www.DistinguishedYW.org.