Electronic filing completed statewide for Mississippi courts Published 4:12 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Mississippi courts marked a milestone on June 30 with the completion of the statewide electronic filing and case management system.

Mississippi Electronic Courts, MEC, is now operating in all 82 Circuit Courts and all 24 County Courts. All Chancery Courts were implemented into the MEC system as of June 19, 2023.

MEC Director Nathan Evans said, “The successful statewide implementation of the MEC system marks a historic milestone for the Mississippi Judiciary. With both appellate courts and all 188 Chancery, Circuit and County Courts now operating on a single, centralized case management and e-filing system, we have taken a significant leap in efficiency, transparency and access to justice for the public we serve.”

Mississippi Administrative Office of Courts Director Katharine Surkin said, “Having all courts on MEC will finally allow AOC to focus on data integrity. I commend Nathan and his team on completing this Herculean task.”

The MEC system is a comprehensive, internet-based document filing and case management system. Judges and attorneys have the capability to file and view documents 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Remote electronic access to dockets and documents promotes judicial efficiency. Documents are automatically docketed as part of the filing process and are immediately available electronically.

Circuit Court implementation was completed statewide on June 30, when Harrison County Circuit Court and Harrison County Court began using the system for criminal cases. Both courts have used MEC for civil filings since 2011.

Harrison County Circuit Clerk Justin Wetzel said he was nervous about the transition. “I was nervous if all the data was going to convert properly. Everything has gone better than what I was expecting. Everything is working better than I thought it was going to go,” he said. “Change is always a little scary when you are used to operating out of a different system. I’m sure it’s going to make it easier and make it more accessible for the District Attorney’s office and public defenders. I think in the end it will be a very useful tool for all of the counties.”

While many courts are paperless, Harrison County’s system isn’t. Wetzel said that while they are conducting court proceedings, “our judges still prefer to have a paper court file in front of them.”

Circuit Judge Christopher Schmidt of Gulfport said having paper files at the bench helps him deal with multiple criminal defendants who may appear on the same day’s docket. But he takes advantage of electronic files. “When I travel to different courts, I take my I-pad. I can use this on the bench. What is also helpful is that on the civil side, I get daily reports of everything that is filed on the cases assigned to me.”

He looks forward to a time when clerks will be able to also collect fines and fees online.

Hinds County Chancellor Crystal Wise Martin said, “I’ll be the first to admit that I truly love my paper! But if the COVID-19 pandemic taught us anything, it’s that our courts must evolve to meet the moment. The MEC system has been instrumental in helping our legal system adapt, ensuring access to justice even in the most uncertain times.”

Hinds Chancery, Circuit civil and County civil courts began using MEC in 2013. Criminal case e-filing was completed in 2019.

Judge Martin said, “MEC has brought efficiency, transparency, and convenience to court users across the state. For judges, it streamlines docket management, allowing instant access to hearing dates, case time lines, and recent filings. For attorneys, it’s dramatically reduced the need to travel to courthouses simply to file a motion or review a case file. Most documents can now be filed electronically within minutes, saving both time and resources. And for the public, MEC has opened the doors to information that was once buried in minute books and filing cabinets, bringing unprecedented access to court records.”

Wayne County Deputy Chancery Clerk Angie Walker recalled a recent morning’s call from an out of town attorney needing summonses issued. He e-mailed the documents and she issued the summonses, signed, stamped and filed them in MEC in a matter of minutes. Before electronic filing, it would have taken a week or more through the mail, or someone would have to drive to the courthouse.

Brenda Mills, who recently retired from the Wayne County Chancery Clerk’s office, said MEC “is the best thing that ever happened to us, hands down.” Wayne County Chancery Court implemented MEC in 2015.

Madison County Chancery Court was the first in the state to test MEC in 2009. Chancellors Cynthia Brewer and Janace Harvey Goree signed the order authorizing the pilot program under the guidance of then-Chancery Clerk Arthur Johnston. Voluntary electronic filings of court documents began on July 22, 2009, in the first live operation of the MEC project. Mandatory electronic filing went into effect in Madison County Chancery Court on Sept. 15, 2009.

Judge Brewer said, “I am honored to have opened the doors to our Courts by MEC. MEC sets deadlines and notifies clerks or court staff of deadlines missed. I can search for cases by methods which didn’t exist pre-MEC.”

In addition to the improved efficiency, documents are safer. They are protected from damage due to disaster or individual loss or destruction.

Circuit Judge Tomika Irving of Fayette has enjoyed e-filing in Claiborne and Jefferson counties since 2019 and district-wide MEC access since Copiah County Circuit Court implemented MEC in July 2020. MEC District-wide availability “marked a major step toward modernizing Mississippi’s judiciary by reducing administrative burdens on clerks, improved access and transparency to the public, reducing physical storage of documents, and enhancing data collection,” Judge Irving said.

“Judges can instantly review filings, motions, and case histories from any location, allowing for better preparation, more informed decision-making and caseload management. Attorneys can file documents online 24/7 without traveling to courthouses and receive immediate notification of new filings and orders from the court. Not to mention, they have access to an online, organized court file. Parties can view their case progression and filings without leaving their homes or requesting them from their attorneys” Judge Irving said. “The only disadvantages to the system would be limited access to some parties living in rural areas or older adults without reliable internet or computer access and disparities in digital literacy.”

Circuit Judge Celeste Wilson of Southaven said, “It’s much more efficient. It gives attorneys access to filed documents without having to come to the courthouse. It also gives immediate notice to the opposing party. If people say they filed things, I can look immediately to see if they in fact did.” MEC was implemented in DeSoto County Circuit Court for civil filings in 2016, and for criminal case filings in 2022.

Rankin County Circuit Clerk Michelle Adcock said that getting MEC for criminal filings was a top priority for her when she took office in 2024. Rankin County Circuit Court and County Court began using MEC for civil filings in 2014. Criminal case filings came to Rankin Circuit and County courts 10 years later, in August 2024. Adcock said that data conversion held up criminal record filing.

“With a proprietary case management system that went back three decades, we had to make absolutely sure our data transferred accurately and cleanly,” she said.

During 2018, MEC completed system changes to allow import of criminal data from third party legacy court systems into the MEC system, allowing Circuit and County Courts to move to criminal records e-filing.

Adcock said, “Now, our judges, district attorney, public defenders, and attorneys can access and file documents instantly. It’s a game changer for courtroom efficiency and transparency. This just streamlines justice and increases public access to court records.”

MEC implementation was voluntary among the trial courts until 2020. On June 30, 2020, Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 25, mandating the use of the MEC system in all Chancery, Circuit, and County Courts in the state.

The Mississippi Supreme Court and Mississippi Court of Appeals began accepting voluntary electronic filing of briefs and motions July 1, 2013. E-filing became mandatory for briefs and motions in the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals on Jan. 1, 2014. In the years since, appellate e-filing grew to include the entire appellate record, a great time saver for clerks of trial courts.

The MEC system is modeled on the system used by federal district courts. Planning for MEC began in 2005, and the Mississippi Supreme Court in May 2007 entered an agreement with the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts to study feasibility of adapting the federal e-filing and case management system for use in state courts. System development began in Chancery Courts in 2009 because Chancery was so different from the civil or criminal proceedings in federal courts. If developers could adapt the federal platform for use in Chancery, it could certainly be applied to Circuit Courts. Mississippi is the only state to utilize a system modeled on the one used by federal courts. There are no third-party data system providers, and no fees to third parties. MEC owns the system and the data.

Any member of the public who wishes to view an electronically filed court document via the internet may register for an account in the Public Access Mississippi Electronic Case Management system, PAMEC. The annual registration fee is $10. Viewing documents costs 20 cents per page. Remote access is prohibited in cases involving debt collection, garnishment, replevin, child custody/visitation, child support, divorce, termination of parental rights, birth certificate correction, conservatorship, guardianship, minor’s settlement, protection from domestic abuse and any files sealed by the court.

MEC is self-funded through civil filing fees, user fees to access documents, and renewal fees. Since 2011, MEC has generated usage fees totaling $6,608,859.80, including $3,451,590.40 from the Chancery Courts and $3,157,269.40 from Circuit and County Courts. MEC had 9,460 registered attorney users, 18,626 non-attorney users and 193 firm administrator users as of June 30.

MEC is a division of the Mississippi Administrative Office of Courts, under the supervision of the Mississippi Supreme Court.