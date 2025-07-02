Tax Collector announces annual land sale dates Published 10:49 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Lauderdale County residents will want to make sure their property taxes are paid in full as the tax collector’s office announces dates for the annual land sale.

In a news release, Tax Collector Doris Spidle said this year’s land sale will be held online beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 25. Lauderdale County will again use GovEase, and online real estate auction company, to conduct the annual sale.

Residents have until July 25 to pay their taxes with a personal check, July 30 to pay online and July 31 to pay in the tax collector’s office to avoid having their names run in the delinquent tax notice published each year in The Meridian Star as part of the land sale process. Names of delinquent accounts will publish Aug. 6 and Aug. 13.

The absolute last day to pay property taxes and avoid having a property go to the land sale is Aug. 22, Spidle said.

For those looking to bid on properties, online registration for GovEase opens Aug. 1 at govease.com, with a registration training available at govease.com/bidderhelp. The final day to register for the auction will be Aug. 22.

Anyone with questions about the sale can contact Cheryl Herrington in the Lauderdale County Tax Collector’s office at 601-482-9895 or via email Cheryl.herrington@lauderdalecounty.org.

Residents can also reach out to GovEase for online support at support@govease.com or call 769-208-5050 ext. 2.