Meridian Animal Control receives grant for efforts reuniting lost pets with owners Published 3:45 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Meridian Animal Control will be able to provide spay and neuter procedures for more of its animals after the City Council voted Tuesday to accept a $5,000 grant from the Best Friends Network Partners for its efforts in this year’s Paws in the Field Challenge.

The challenge tasked animal control services throughout the country with finding new and effective ways of reuniting lost pets with their owners. According to BFNP, the challenge helped more than 2,500 lost pets get back home.

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

According to BFNP, approximate 1.5 million stray dogs entered shelters in 2024, but just 20% were returned to their owners.

“Many if not most ‘stray’ dogs are actually lost pets who just need some help to be reunited with their families, but it’s not always easy to do,” said Whitney Bollinger, director of Strategy and Network Operations for Best Friends Animal Society in a news release announcing the challenge. “The Paws in the Field Challenge is all about organizations like Meridian Animal Control innovating and implementing the strategies to get more of these pets back to the people who love them, instead of sitting in shelter kennels. This will reunite families and save pets’ lives.”

Meridian Animal Control Supervisor Brian McCary said getting lost pets back to their owners means the animals will not be impounded in the shelter and will not cost the city’s taxpayers money for their care. Some of the tactics adopted by participants in the challenge include field investigations, including scanning for microchips prior to impoundment, providing fliers and door hangers, yard signs and more.

While the challenge was answered by communities nationwide, Meridian finished among the top five for year over year increase in return-to-home rates for dogs.

“Out of 5,000 organizations throughout the United States that took place in this event, we placed in the top five,” he said.

McCary said his department has a fund to spay and neuter animals that come through the shelter, and part of the grant money will be used for that purpose. The department, however, also wants to help residents, many of whom cannot afford to have their pet spayed or neutered without help. To bridge the gap, McCary said part of the grant will also go toward a community spay and neuter program offering the service at a reduced cost.

“With that we also received a $500 gift certificate to the Tomahawk Live Trap company and a year membership in the National Animal Control Association,” he said.