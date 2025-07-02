LCSD trains on high-stress situations Published 3:10 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department participated in two four-hour trainings last week in different sessions at the Meridian Public Safety Training Facility on Sandflat Road.

“We covered spike deployment and felony traffic stop procedures,” said Lt. Eric Shirley, who directs training for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. “Also, [we covered] patrol rifle familiarization and room entries.”

Shirley considered the training worthwhile. “The training went great,” he said. “We cover felony traffic stops and spike deployment yearly as a department.

“The training is important for everyone to get the same training on how to do [procedures] the same. It’s [especially] important for the divisions we have that don’t do felony traffic stops regularly.”

Shirley, who has 23 years of law enforcement experience, added how valuable this type of training is for everyone in the department: “We hope the deputies are reminded of the importance of training and how to perform in high-stress situations.”