Sales tax holiday set for July 11-13 Published 5:44 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Meridian and Lauderdale County residents will have an opportunity to save on their back-to-school shopping next weekend with the state’s annual sales tax holiday set for July 11-13.

Shoppers will not be charged the regular retail sales tax of 7% on purchases of clothing, footwear and school supplies under $100 per item during the holiday period. Items such as shirts, pants and shoes are included in the sale while non clothing items such as swim fins, watches and wallets are not.

According to the state Department of Revenue, stores can offer discounts or coupons to lower the price of an item below the $100 threshold and make it qualify for the sales tax holiday. Additionally, online purchases of eligible items will also be tax free.

Other arrangements such as layaway or rentals do not qualify for the holiday, the department said in a news release announcing the event.

Guidelines and a list of items that qualify for the state’s sales tax holiday can be found online at https://www.dor.ms.gov/node/16102.