MDOT urges residents to avoid drinking and driving this Fourth of July holiday Published 4:35 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

JACKSON, Miss. – With Independence Day just around the corner, the Mississippi Department of Transportation urges holiday travelers to make smart choices and prioritize safety by not drinking and driving.

Family, friends, food and fireworks come to mind when thinking of Independence Day. And yet, all too often, the festivities turn tragic on our nation’s highways when someone decides to drive impaired. July Fourth has long had the reputation of being one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to drunk driving-related crashes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 617 people died in motor vehicle accidents during the 2023 Fourth of July holiday period in the United States. Of those fatalities, 38% occurred in drunk driving crashes.

“Independence Day is a time for friends and family to gather and celebrate the birth of our great nation, and it is essential that we take all the necessary precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday,” said Brad White, MDOT executive director. “The increased traffic surrounding the Fourth of July emphasizes the need for road safety. Driving impaired or distracted could result in a fatal accident. Show your love for your country by keeping it safe and not letting anyone, including yourself, drive impaired.”

To enjoy a safe and responsible holiday, MDOT recommends the following tips:

— Plan ahead and designate a sober driver before drinking.

— If you are impaired, call a taxi, transportation service, sober friend or family member or take public transportation.

—If you see a drunk driver on the road, call law enforcement.

— If you see someone who is about to drive under the influence, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get home.

To provide maximum travel capacity and minimal construction delays, MDOT crews and contractors will halt all non-emergent lane closures from Thursday, July 3 to Sunday, July 6. While most construction work will pause, motorists should be aware that some lane closures will remain in place to protect the traveling public; motorists are advised to treat them as an active work zone.

“MDOT wants to make travel as safe and convenient as possible for Mississippians on Independence Day,” said White. “Do your part by buckling up, staying alert and not driving distracted or impaired.”