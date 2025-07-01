Marion mayor, board sworn in Published 2:16 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

During a patriotic festival atmosphere, the familiar faces of Marion’s aldermen and its mayor were sworn in by Judge Dustin Markham for a new four-year term.

The event opened with an invocation from the Rev. Dusty Webb and Mistress of Ceremonies Susie Broadhead explained her deep love for the town of Marion and her appreciation of how the board and mayor “work together to get things done.” Cassandra Hall sang a moving rendition of the National Anthem and the song “I’m Going to be Ready” to thunderous applause from the audience.

First to be sworn in were Aldermen Lou Ann Baylor, Norman Coleman, Stacy McInnis Blalock and Tammy Young, along with new member S. Michele Hedgemon.

Mayor Larry Gill also took the oath of office for his second term. Gill also offered recognition of the Marion Police Department for “their fine work for our town.”

Gill told the audience he was proud of the work he and the board had done in their first term.

“Over the last four years, I’ve assessed our work to see what worked, and what didn’t, and I think we’re in the best situation to move forward,” he said. “Every time we move, every time we operate, we do so in the best interest of the people of Marion.

“There are a lot of good things coming in the next year,” Gill said of the resulting growth the town is experiencing. “We are in the process of building a new town hall, which will have a lot of green space for events. Dale Drive has a new $1.3 million bridge and we put in three lanes for future expansion. We want to make sure it flows good – 17,000 people a day go through that stop sign intersection.

“We don’t have to agree, but we have to communicate,” he said of his relationship with the board, whose members he thanked for remaining open and respectful to others’ ideas. “Because we communicate on the front end, I’ve not had to use the mayor’s veto one time – not one time. That means we are working together.”

Gill ended with a promise to Marion’s citizens: “The town of Marion is first – I’ll say it again. The town of Marion is first. Let’s say it together: ‘For the love of Marion.’”

The board thanked several for the success of the event, including Kletina Campbell, the Hamasa Temple Shrine, Daniel Willis, elected officials, as well as employees and citizens of the town of Marion.

The event ended with a benediction by Bishop Labaron Hedgemon, moving on to a meal, accompanied by photo opportunities with a patriotic background. The dessert was fruit and cupcakes iced in red, white or blue in celebration of the upcoming July 4 holiday.