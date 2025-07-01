Council confirms new police chief, department heads Published 1:15 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Meridian Police Department has a new leader after the City Council on Tuesday confirmed Mayor Percy Bland’s appointment of a new police chief and new department heads.

Malachi Sanders, a Marine Corps veteran with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, said he looks forward to getting to work combatting crime in the city and building partnerships with the community and other agencies to improve the lives of the city’s residents.

“I’m excited to work with the guys. I’m excited to work with the sheriff’s department and our fellow agencies. I’m excited to get Meridian back on track to saving lives and people being able to go out into public and shop and do the things they used to do before all this crime started,” he said.

Sanders said building relationships with state, federal and local law enforcement agencies is just one part of what he plans to do to help stem violence in the community. He said his approach is founded in community policing, and his department will also work closely with the community to educate residents and keep them informed.

As he works to implement programs and ideas, Sanders said he is asking the community to work with him to move the city forward. Solving Meridian’s problem with crime isn’t something he can do alone, he said, and it will take buy in from everyone to reach a lasting solution.

“It’s going to take this entire city. It’s going to take community members, community leaders that see something and say something,” he said.

Also stepping into new roles are Craig Hitt, who will serve as Chief Administrative Officer, and Greg Morgan, who will serve as director of public safety and training.

Hitt, a former Lauderdale County Supervisor and economic development professional, previously headed up the city’s community development department under the previous administration. Morgan will replace Doug Stephens, who retired in June after years of service to the city.

Several city department heads will serve another term in their roles after the council confirmed Bland’s reappointments. Thomas Adams will stay in his position as director of Parks and Recreation, David Hodge will continue to head up the city’s pubic works department, Brandye Latimer will continue her role as chief financial officer and city clerk, and Michael Evans will stay on board as Meridian Fire Chief.

Bland has not yet appointed a director for community development to replace Hitt.

Following an executive session, the City Council also approved new salaries for the department heads as well. The amended pay for each position includes:

— Chief Administrative Officer – $100,000

— Chief Financial Officer/City Clerk – $100,000

— Fire Chief – $115,000

— Parks & Recreation Director – $86,000

— Police Chief – $115,000

— Public Safety and Training Director – $86,000

— Public Works Director – $130,000

Councilman Dwayne Davis voted against the salary changes, and Councilwoman Romande Walker voted present.