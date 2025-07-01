Boil water notice issued for Linmoor Estates

Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

By City of Meridian Report

The City of Meridian Public Works Department has issued a boil water notice for the Linmoor Estates Subdivision.

 

Residents and businesses should boil water vigorously for 1 minute before consumption.

Another notice will be issued when testing requirements have been met.

 

“This should only take a few days,” the City’s Chief Utility Plant Operator Gabriel Spells said.

 

Residents with questions about the boil water notice can call 601-485-1975.

