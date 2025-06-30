Meridian swears in new mayor, council members Published 12:42 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Meridianites ushered in a new era of city leadership Monday as a new mayor and five City Council members were sworn in during an inauguration ceremony at the Temple Theater.

Returning to the mayor’s office is Mayor Percy Bland, who previously served two terms as mayor before being defeated in the 2021 municipal elections. Bland said the four-year hiatus from public service gave him time to learn, grow and reflect on what his previous administrations had done correctly and what should have been done differently.

“Today is not just the start of a new term, it is the start of a new era,” he said. “We’ve gotten here at a critical moment in our city’s story. Meridian is so full of potential.”

While the potential is there, capitalizing on it will require the city’s leaders work together to move the city forward, Bland said. It will also require courage to face the unknown and the willingness to take action for the good of the community.

Bland outlined three pillars for his new administration, including combatting violent crime. On crime, he said rebuilding relationships between the police and community, supporting law enforcement and investing in programs such as community outreach and mental health initiatives will all help make the community safer.

“Meridian must not be a city where fear walks ahead of hope,” he said. “It must be a place where every child, every mother, every business owner feels protected and proud to call this city home.”

The second pillar is making use of second chances. It’s not only people who get second chances, and communities, cities and even city administrations can also get an opportunity to try again, Bland said. Meridian has been given a second chance, he said, and his administration will use it to move the city forward.

“Sometimes life gives you a moment to come back stronger, to come back wiser,” he said. “That moment for me and for this city is right now, and we will not waste it.”

Lastly, Bland said his administration will create a vision for what Meridian should look like in the future and work toward making it into reality. Over the coming months, the city will work to expand workforce development, attract industry, support small business owners and invest in infrastructure.

“Our children deserve a city they want to stay in, prepare and plan a future they can come back to and be proud of,” he said.

Progress isn’t always easy, and there will be challenges along the way, Bland said, but Meridian has the talent and potential. Under his leadership, the city will seize on that and make Meridian a better place for everyone, he said.

Also sworn in Monday were five new members of the Meridian City Council. Representing Ward 1, Councilman Elliott Brewer said he is grateful to the voters in his ward for choosing him as their representative and looks forward to working with his fellow council members and city leaders.

“I look forward to building a better Meridian,” he said.

Representing Ward 2 is Councilman Dwayne Davis, who is starting his second full term on the council. Davis said he also looks forward to working with Bland and his fellow councilmen. He said he also wants to thank his supporters and his wife for their support as well.

Councilman Tracy Tims, who was sworn in to represent Ward 3, said he wants to thank the residents of his ward for their support, questions and concerns.

“Thank you for your engagement, your questions and your participation in this democratic process,” he said. “Your voices matter, and I promise you I’ll always listen and represent you to the best of my ability.”

Ward 4 Councilwoman Romande Walker, who is returning for a second term along with Davis, said she too wants to thank her supporters, family and friends for their efforts in returning her to office. The work and prayers from the community are much appreciated, she said.

Councilman Dustin Hill, who is representing Ward 5, said campaigning throughout his ward was a new experience, and he learned a lot about the community that he didn’t know. The experience was both eye-opening and humbling, he said, and he looks forward to getting to work.

“I’m very humbled to be in the position. I think we have a great administration. We have honesty and integrity across the stage, and I hope that we can look back four years from now and say this administration and this council unified Meridian like we have not been in such a long time.”

As one of their first acts in office, the five City Council members will be tasked with confirming Bland’s appointments to lead city departments. Among the positions up for discussion are chief of police, fire chief, public works director, community development director, public safety director, director of parks and recreation, chief administrative officer and chief financial officer/city clerk.