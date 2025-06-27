Native author reads to library visitors during Juneteenth Published 11:52 am Friday, June 27, 2025

During the Juneteenth celebration, author Brenda Y. Cole-Averett visited the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library June 20 to read to a young Meridian audience.

Cole-Averett, who is also an educator and counselor, wrote “I’ll Hold You In My Heart” and “Bright Eyes Cuddly and Cute.”

Email newsletter signup Newsletter sign up WIDGET

Cole-Averett earned degrees in educational leadership, psychology and counseling. She said she is “dedicated to empowering youth and families – and with more than 35 years of experience working with young children, adolescents and families – it is my life’s work.”

A member of the Cole-Cryer family, Cole-Averett said she comes from a long line of educators. Her grandmother, Armetta Cole Hardy, was a first- and second-grade teacher in Meridian in 1926. And her mother, Ida Cole, was born and raised in Mississippi. She lived until 2024, when she died at age 95.

“My sibling and I spent our summers in Mississippi, so I count it an honor and a privilege to be asked to read at the Meridian county library,” she said in a press release. “I also call Meridian, Mississippi, ‘home’ because of my mother, and my great-grandparents, Ida (Cryer) and Ambrose Cole. Cedric Leon Cole was also an educator from Meridian. We honored him [last] weekend during our family reunion.”

Cole-Averett said it gave her great pleasure to acknowledge her heritage during the Juneteenth celebration.

“I honor the Cole-Cryer-Clayton-Stennis families who live and work in Mississippi. I have many family members who still live here today.

“And I call Mississippi home, and will always come home,” she added.