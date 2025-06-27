Meridian man sentenced for fentanyl, gun possession Published 4:17 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Jackson, Miss. – A Meridian man was sentenced on to 188 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in a June 17 sentencing, Acting U.S. Attorney Patrick A. Lemon of the Southern District of Mississippi and ATF Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson announced Tuesday.

According to court documents and statements made in open court, Timothy Lavelle Cole, 47, was sentenced to 188 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

In April 2024, the East Mississippi Drug Task Force conducted two controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Cole at his residence in Meridian. After two controlled purchases, agents executed a search warrant at Cole’s residence where the transactions occurred.

During the search, agents discovered several controlled substances, items related to the distribution of controlled substances, and a firearm. Of the controlled substances recovered in the residence was 101.4 grams of fentanyl.

Cole had been previously convicted of two prior controlled substance offenses and was determined to be a career offender under the sentencing guidelines. Cole pleaded guilty to the charged conduct on Feb. 11.

The ATF and the East Mississippi Drug Task Force investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel Goff prosecuted the case.