Boil water notice issued for Linmoor Estates
Published 12:03 pm Friday, June 27, 2025
Meridian Public Works Department has issued a boil water notice for the area of Linmoor Estates Subdivision, the city of Meridian announced Friday.
While under the notice, all water should be boiled vigorously for 1 minute before consumption.
Another notice will be issued when testing requirements have been met, which is not expected to take longer than a few days.
Residents with questions about the notice can call 601-485-1975.