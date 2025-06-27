Boil water notice issued for Linmoor Estates

Published 12:03 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

By City of Meridian Report

A boil water notice is in effect for the highlighted area until water testing results come back. Photo courtesy of city of Meridian

Meridian Public Works Department has issued a boil water notice for the area of Linmoor Estates Subdivision, the city of Meridian announced Friday.

While under the notice, all water should be boiled vigorously for 1 minute before consumption.

Another notice will be issued when testing requirements have been met, which is not expected to take longer than a few days.

Residents with questions about the notice can call 601-485-1975.

