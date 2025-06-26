Lauderdale County native to debut with Mississippi Queens Published 2:20 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

As The Mississippi Queens, the magnolia state’s newest semi-professional women’s basketball team, prepares to step onto the court for the first time July 5, Lauderdale County native LaTonya Adams will be among those facing off against the Louisiana Spice.

Adams, a 2017 graduate of Clarkdale High School, said she fell in love with basketball at a very young age, being influenced by an older sister who played and watching Michael Jordan play on television.

“Ever since then, I’ve always played and enjoyed playing basketball,” she said.

After graduating high school, Adams continued her athletic career at Meridian Community College and currently works as a preschool teacher and after school director with Meridian Head Start. The Rev. Gary Houston, who serves as CEO of Meridian Head Start, gave her the opportunity to join his team approximately five years ago, she said, and things have been going well ever since.

Throughout her life, Adams said basketball has continued to be a passion and is one she now shares with her 9-year-old daughter.

In March, The Mississippi Queens came to Meridian to host tryouts as the team looked to fill out its roster with the state’s top talent. Adams said she saw where the tryouts would be taking place at Meridian Community College and decided to give it a shot.

“I never wanted to stop. I wanted to continue on with it, and so I went for it,” she said.

With their first game quickly approaching, being a part of the Queens, Adams said, has been a great experience. The athletes have already bonded through practice and are ready to put their skills to the test.

“It’s an awesome sisterhood,” she said. “We’ve come together as one to come home with that win this year.”

For younger athletes who may have similar passions about their sport, Adams said it’s important to keep trying and keep moving forward. Have a goal in mind, she said, and work toward achieving it.

“They have to keep working and never quit,” she said, “And focus on that main goal that you want in life.”

The Mississippi Queens are set to make their Women’s American Basketball Association debut on the road against the Louisiana Spice beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 5. The first home game will be at 6 p.m. July 12 at Tougaloo college.

For more information about The Mississippi Queens, visit mississippiqueenswbb.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.